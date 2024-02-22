Saint Patrick Catholic School (Bryan) Schedules Kindergarten Assessments

Saint Patrick Catholic School will hold Kindergarten Assessments for the 2024-2025 school year at

610 S. Portland St., Bryan on Monday, April 8, 2024, 5:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday,

April 9, 2024 9:00 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.

Students must be five years old on or before September 30, 2024. A custodial parent or guardian is required to attend the assessment with the child.

Plan to bring your child’s birth certificate, custody papers, if applicable, and immunization record with you. Please call the school office at 419-636-3592 to schedule an appointment.