NSCC Welcomes Board Members Appointed By Governor Dewine

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently appointed various Board of Trustees representatives for colleges and universities around the state, including two Board members for Northwest State Community College.

One of the appointments was for a new Board seat, while the other was a reappointment. Joel Miller (Napoleon) and Katrina DeGroff (Wauseon) were both appointed to the NSCC Board of Trustees by Governor DeWine. Both terms began August 27, 2021 and will end July 9, 2027.

Mr. Miller represents Henry County and will resume his role as Board Chair. Miller has been a Board member since March of 2016. Ms. DeGroff represents Fulton County, and will serve her first term on the Board of Trustees.

NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez offered his heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the Board of Trustees for their work on behalf of the College and in the community.

Hernandez noted “NSCC is blessed to have a civically-engaged Board that empowers our team to strive for progress on a daily basis. Our Board provides tremendous guidance as we continue living our mission of improving the lives of individuals and strengthening local communities.”

Hernandez continued, “I have had the pleasure of working with Chair Miller in various capacities during my tenure at Northwest State. He brings a positive, engaging personality to the Board, which is greatly appreciated.”

“I am looking forward to working with Ms. DeGroff, and getting her perspectives on how NSCC can continue to be a leader in higher education and workforce development in our region going forward.”