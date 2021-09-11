Dental ExcellenceTo Host A Day Of Free Dental Care For People In Need

Napoleon, Ohio – September 8, 2021 –Dental Excellence is hosting its 10th annual free dentistry day for those in need on Friday, September 24th.

Free dental care will be provided at Dental Excellence’s Napoleon and Delta locations on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Registration will start at 7:45 a.m. the morning of the event at both locations. Dental Excellence’s Napoleon location and will serve the first 100 area residents to register by noon and the Delta office will serve the first 30 patients to register by 11 a.m. Early registration is not available.

The Dental Excellence team will be donating its time and resources to provide those struggling to afford dental care with their choice of one free extraction, filling, or cleaning.

Over the past 10 years, Dr. Michael Carpenter, Founder/Owner of Dental Excellence, and his team of dentists, hygienists, and assistants have provided hundreds of patients with free dentistry.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community,” says Dr. Carpenter. “This day is as rewarding for us as it is for our patients. Many people don’t realize their oral health directly impacts many aspects of their overall health.”

“Helping prevent tooth decay, pain, and disease for people who don’t have the resources to have their needs met is incredibly rewarding.”

Dental Excellence of Napoleon is located at 875 Westmoreland Avenue, next to Napoleon City Schools. Dental Excellence of Delta is located at 101 Adrian Street on the corner of Adrian Street and Airport Highway.

Registration and waiting will take place outdoors due to COVID safety protocol. Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather.