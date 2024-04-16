NWOAL BASEBALL: Bryce Bolger’s 7th Inning RBI Single Gives Evergreen Walk-Off Win Over Wauseon

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

METAMORA (April 15, 2024) - Down 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Evergreen manufactured a three-run rally capped by sophomore Bryce Bolger's line drive RBI single that gave the Vikings a 4-3 walk-off win.

"We've been preaching situational hitting all year, getting guys home from third with less than two out," Viking coach Mark Cymbolin said after.

"Sometimes we haven't been very good doing it and to be honest we weren't good with it tonight early in the game. It was big we got to the t...