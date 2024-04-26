NWOAL BASEBALL: Swanton Hands Evergreen Their First NWOAL Loss, 7-2

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERNWOAL WIN … Swanton’s Carsen Lemons hits a line drive to left field versus Evergreen. VIEW 40 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Swanton 7 Evergreen 2

SWANTON – Clinging to a 3-2 lead, the Bulldogs put the game on ice with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to give the Vikings their first loss in league play.

Carsen Lemons and Isaiah Bolyard had two hits each for Swanton with Bolyard also adding two RBIs.

