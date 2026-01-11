NWOAL BOYS BASKETBALL: Evergreen “Swipes” 59-50 Win At Patrick Henry

NWOAL OPENER … George Allendorf (above) had a team-high 22 points to lead the Vikings past Patrick Henry 59-50 in the league opener at the “House of Heat”.

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER INSIDE FORCE … Quinten Eisel (above) turned in a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds in an impressive win for the Vikings in Hamler.

By: Joe Blystone THE VILLAGE REPORTER publisher@thevillagereporter.com HAMLER ...