NWOAL BOYS SOCCER: Delta Slips By Evergreen 1-0

BREAKING AWAY … Delta freshman Jostin Murillo-Montalvan tries to evade the Evergreen defense in last week’s NWOAL tilt.

PHOTOS BY RACHEL NAGEL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

NWOAL BOYS SOCCER … Blake Fisher of Evergreen works with the ball during a NWOAL match with Delta.

Delta 1, Evergreen 0

DELTA – Aaron Mora scored off an assist from Alex York as Delta edged Evergreen 1-0. Payton Winkler recorded a clean sheet with eight sav...