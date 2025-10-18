NWOAL FOOTBALL: Delta Stays In Playoff Hunt After Thumping Evergreen, 50-6

DEFENSIVE PRESSURE … Delta’s Wyatt Flickinger goes high to tip a pass during the Panthers’ 50-6 win over Evergreen.

PHOTOS BY RACHEL NAGEL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

POISE IN THE POCKET … Evergreen quarterback Bryce Bolger stands tall in the pocket to get off a pass with the defense closing in.

By: Jesse Davis

DELTA (October 17, 2025) - The Delta Panthers ran past the Evergr...