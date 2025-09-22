NWOAL FOOTBALL: Liberty Center Extends NWOAL Winning Streak By Blasting Bryan, 76-7

TURNOVER FORCED … Liberty Center’s JT Oelkurg cuts in front of the Bryan receiver for the interception.

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

QUARTERBACK KEEPER … Bryan’s Rhett McGill keeps the ball on a quarterback run last Friday at Liberty Center.

Liberty Center 76, Bryan 7

LIBERTY CENTER – Bryan was no match for Division 5 top-ranked and unbeaten Liberty Center as the Tigers roared to an overwhelming 76-7 N...