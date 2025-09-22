Roman Brown Nabs Trick-Or-Treat Night Win At Oakshade Raceway

By: Scott Hammer

WAUSEON, OH (September 20, 2025) – Oakshade Raceway hosted Autograph/Trick-Or-Treat Night on Saturday evening. Many kids in costume gathered up as much candy as they could during intermission.

In addition, a local sponsor that wishes to remain unnamed added extra money to the feature events in all three classes highlighted by Roman Brown’s third DCR Graphics Sportsman feature in of the year.

First up was the $750 to win DCR Graphics Feature event. Adrian, Michigan’s Roman Brown started on the pole and led the entire distance.

Josh Robertson moved up from his fourth starting position and settled for a second-place finish ahead of Mike Jessen. Dylan Jessen followed with a fourth-place finish and Chris Williams climbed a couple spots from the start to end up fifth.

Jarrett Rendel made a bold move through the middle on the first lap of the Dominator Super Stock A Main to gain the race lead in the $500 to win event.

Rendel led a good part of the race until a spin in turn two while battling with Adam Lantz forced him to restart at the rear. Lantz then took over the race lead and went on to pick up the win. I

t was the Wauseon, Ohio, driver’s fifth feature win of the season. Craig Dipman and Jake Rendel finished close behind in second and third respectively with Donovan Paskan and Roscoe Stetten rounding out the rest of the top five.

Cory Gumm from Hillsdale, Michigan, made his second Oakshade Raceway appearance of the season count with a dominating performance in the Compact A Main.

Gumm started on the pole and pulled away for a straightaway advantage over second place finisher Jeff Wells. Last week’s feature winner, Tim Streight, finished third. Ken Wells and Gavin Stambaugh were the rest of the top five finishers.

Oakshade Raceway will host The Showdown Series for the final racing event of the season this Saturday, September 27. The Showdown Series pits Dominator Super Stock against the Fremont Dirt Trucks.

The DCR Graphics Sportsman and Compacts will also be in action. Gates open at 4pm. Hot laps/qualifying start at 6pm with racing at 7:15pm. Adult general admission is just $15, ages 6-11 are $5 and kids 5 and under are FREE! Pit passes are $30.