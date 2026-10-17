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High School Football Halftime Scores For October 16, 2026

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Archbold 35, Bryan 0
Liberty Center 39, Wauseon 0
Fairview 35, Edgerton 0
Tinora 14, Ayersville 0
Wayne Trace 24, Antwerp 14
Whiteford (MI) 38, Summerfield (MI) 0

 

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