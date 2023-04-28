NWOAL SOFTBALL: Bryan Lone Unbeaten In NWOAL After Knocking Off Liberty Center 11-2

NWOAL BATTLE OF UNBEATENS … Katelan Nagel lays down a sacrifice bunt in the second inning for Bryan. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)
By: Nate Calvin
BRYAN – Three Tiger errors in the bottom of the sixth inning opened the door for a six-run inning for Bryan in an 11-2 win at Recreation Park in Bryan.
The win secures at least a share of the NWOAL crown for the Golden Bears with one league game remaining (next week at Swanton).
