NWOAL SOFTBALL: Swanton Tallies Six Runs In Final Two Innings To Top Archbold 9-3

By: Daniel Cooley
ARCHBOLD - Swanton held a 3-0 lead on Archbold going into the bottom of the fifth inning. However, Archbold rallied to tie the game at 3-3, by scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Undaunted, Swanton came right back to take a 6-3 lead, scoring three runs in the top of the sixth inning and scored three more in the seventh inning to claim a 9-3 win.
