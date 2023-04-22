Saturday, April 22
Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Fifteen Individuals

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on April, 18, 2023 and returned indictments against fifteen individuals.

Those indicted were:

-Garrison F. Moses, 24, Bryan. Ohio Revised Code §2919.25(A)(D)(4), Domestic Violence, a felony of the third degree; Ohio Revised Code §2903.21(A)(B), Aggravated Menacing, a felony of the fifth degree.

-Ricky L. Harrington, 32, Montpelier. Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(a), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

-Evan J. D. Woodling, 31, Bryan. Ohio Revised Code §2919.25(A)(D)(3), Domestic Violence, a felony of the fourth degree.

-Robert D. Sovine, 31, Arizona 85546: 6 Counts. Ohio Revised Code §2913.02(A)(1)(B)(5), Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; Ohio Revised Code §2911.13(A), Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree.

-Robert A. Loyd, Jr., 45, Bryan. Ohio Revised Code §4511.19(A)(1)(a) and Ohio Revised Code §4511.19(G)(1)(e), Operating A Vehicle Under The Influence Of Alcohol Or Drug Of Abuse, a felony of the third degree.

-Ron E. Wright, 50, Indiana 46845. Ohio Revised Code §2913.02(A)(2)(B)(2), Grand Theft, a felony of the fourth degree: 3 Counts.

-Eddie A. L. Bauer-Thacker, 22, Bryan. Ohio Revised Code §2907.02(A)(2), Rape, a felony of the first degree.

-Isaiah M. Hazlett, 24, Napoleon. Ohio Revised Code §2921.34(A)(1)(C)(2)(b), Escape, a felony of the third degree.

-Samuel R. McCullough, 22, Indiana 46806. Ohio Revised Code §2919.25(A)(D)(3), Domestic Violence, a felony of the fourth degree.

-Thomas C. McMichael, 33, Cecil. Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(a), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

-Kamey M. Kreais, 51, Stryker. Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(a), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

-Lesley J. Quarles II, 42, Defiance. Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(4)(a), Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

-Seth T. Mearse, 36, Edon. Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(4)(a), Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree; Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(a), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(b), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree; Ohio Revised Code §2925.03(A)(2)(C)(1)(c), Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the third degree.

-Zachary B. Tipton, 43, Lyons. Ohio Revised Code §2937.99(A)(B), Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

-Brandon S. Whalen, 24, Montpelier. Ohio Revised Code §2937.99(A)(B), Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

 

