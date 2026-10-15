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NWOAL VOLLEYBALL: Swanton Beats Wauseon In Four Sets To Close Regular Season

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SWANTON – Swanton defeated Wauseon, 25-17, 28-30, 25-14, 25-17, in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League match to close out the regular season for both teams.

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