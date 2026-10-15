Rebecca S. Clark (1959 – 2026)

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(Accomplished Cook & Wonderful Green Thumb)

Rebecca Sue Clark, age 67, formerly of Tecumseh, Michigan, passed away peacefully Monday evening, Oct. 12, 2026, surrounded by her loving family at Fulton Manor in Wauseon, Ohio, where she had been a resident since November 2025.

She was born in Jackson, Michigan, on March 26, 1959, and attended Columbia Central High School. Rebecca married the late William C. Clark, and together they were blessed with four children who remained the center of her world.

Rebecca had a special gift for making a house feel like home, especially through her cooking. An accomplished cook, she enjoyed preparing all kinds of comforting homemade meals, from beef and noodles to tamales. She also had a wonderful green thumb and could grow just about anything, taking particular pride in her beautiful rose bushes.

Whether she was tending her flowers or preparing a favorite meal, Rebecca found joy in the simple things that made life special. Her contagious smile and laughter could always light up a room and will always be remembered.

Above all, her greatest happiness came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who brought her so much love and joy. The memories made around her table and the time shared with those she loved will be treasured for years to come.

Left to cherish Rebecca’s memory are her four children, Lou Anne Taylor of Tecumseh, Michigan, William (Amanda) Clark II of Adrian, Michigan, Stacy (Kevin) Prielipp of Britton, Michigan, and Kristi (Josh Goodrich) Clark of Blissfield; her sisters, Melinda (Jeff) Blue and Sheryl (Dan) Weaver; her brother, Daniel V. Irelan; and her ten beloved grandchildren, Ashlyn Taylor, Dylan Taylor, Bryce Clark, Hally Clark, Luna Clark, Jordan Prielipp, Cameryn Prielipp, Joslynn Goodrich, Kaitlynn Goodrich and Adalynn Goodrich.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma “Annie” (Preller) Allen in 2002 and Loris “Sonny” Allen in 1993; her husband, William C. Clark, in 2003; and her brother, Kenneth, in 1996.

A celebration of Rebecca’s life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, William, at Lenawee County Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. Those wishing to express their sympathy may consider a memorial contribution to the family, care of Lou Anne Taylor.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.