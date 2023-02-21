NWOAL WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS: Wauseon Takes Home Seventh Straight League Title

113 POUNDS … Jordan Rodriguez (left) of Archbold took on Aaden Wallace of Bryan in an opening round match. Rodriguez won by fall and would go on to take home third. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Mike Reeves

METAMORA – The Indians had five league champions as they rolled to a seventh straight NWOAL championship at Evergreen High School on February 18.

The 120-pound weight class saw the first Indian champion of the day as senior Larry Moreno won 8-2 over Drew Matthews of Liberty Center.