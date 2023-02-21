Bryan Inclusive Playground Committee Continues To Raise Funds

The fundraising committee for the Bryan Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground got together recently to discuss how to raise the remaining funds needed to break ground and start construction this fall.

The cost for the playground, being built on the former Lincoln Elementary School site, will be $731,000.

Thanks to the generous support of local service groups, corporate partners, individual donors, grants, the state, and as a beneficiary of the 2023 Blizzard Auction, the committee is 68% to goal.

Pictured left to right are committee members Ben Dominique, City of Bryan, Director of Parks and Recreation; Lesley Shirkey, Vice President at Farmers and Merchants State Bank; Paula Kline, Bryan Park and Recreation Board Member; Becky Kimble, Independent Living Manager, The Ability Center; and Amy Miller, President/CEO, Bryan Area Foundation.

If you want to donate or get involved with the Bryan Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground, contact the Bryan Area Foundation at 419.633.1156 or visit www.bryanareafoundation.org.

Together we can create a space where children of all abilities can interact with each other and do what they enjoy most……play!