NwOESC Appoints Representatives To Four County & Penta Career Center School Boards

The following actions were taken by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board at their regular meeting held November 17, 2020 via face to face and remote meeting.

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by President Nona Rupp.

REPORTS:

OSBA STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT LIAISON: Dr. Christine Smallman shared items related to student achievement. School officials in some districts are considering how to apply rules and discipline while students are learning remotely, including dress codes and items visible in students’ homes. Loyola University, urges caution and suggests teachers address disruptive behavior in a way that avoids exclusionary consequences.

State education leaders and national testing experts agree that student assessments are important during the pandemic but acknowledged challenges and a need to make adjustments. There are key differences between assessments and accountability that must be considered during these times.

Many educators are seeking out professional development virtually in these times of COVID-19. Many options exist including those through state and regional organizations and the Public Broadcasting System.

CFO/TREASURER: Homer Hendricks discussed the annual audit in progress and compared costs from the move to OCBOA reporting from GAAP reporting. He also commended Michelle Smith for her work on managing the FFCRA leave. Mr. Hendricks shared the financing paperwork for the Dynamix Energy Services project has been completed with Farmers & Merchants State Bank. He also discussed the mid-year program cost review process has started by meeting the superintendent, directors, and special education office staff.

DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL EDUCATION: Jill Gilliland reported that ten NwOESC classrooms have implemented remote learning plans for short time periods. There is a new “Decision Making Tool” for the alternate assessment. This document must be completed if an IEP team considers AASCD for a student. ODE is now allowing three-year-olds to participate in the Early Childhood Education (ECE) grant.

The NwOESC facilitates enrolling families in this grant program to offset preschool tuition. NwOESC preschool programs can participate in this grant program. ODE awards this grant program only to high quality preschools. The Board viewed a video created by Ms. Whitney and Ms. Pavel that highlights the NwOESC Work Transition Program located at Four County Career Center.

DIRECTOR OF CURRICULUM, INSTRUCTION, & PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: Josh Clark reported that the Curriculum, Instruction, and Professional Development Department officially launched “Snack Size PD.” These offerings are concise professional development opportunities that allow registrants to access online recordings created by members of the educational consultant department. The hope is to create a large database of trainings that will survive post-COVID.

Mr. Clark also indicated that he and Stacey Parrish are working with the Independence Education Center on a comprehensive curriculum and professional development and instructional plan. On November 9, he and Stacey conducted needs assessment meetings with IEC staff in order to plan for the next months ahead. Mr. Clark reported that the next Administrator’s Brunch and Learn session on 11/24 will focus exclusively on special education needs in a remote environment.

For this particular meeting, registration has been opened to include area special education directors. The first New Administrator’s Luncheon took place on 11/4. New administrators were paired with veteran administrator mentors, and a series of topics specific to new administrators/new administrator needs was presented. The meeting received overwhelmingly positive reviews, and more of such meetings will be planned for the future.

DIRECTOR OF TECHNOLOGY: Chad Rex reported that Chromebooks have been purchased for the IEC students and are in process of deployment. The availability of Chromebooks has and continues to be a nationwide problem, however Mr. Rex was able to locate a large vendor that had devices ready to ship. The PA system in the main office has had additional speakers installed, tested, and the project is complete.

Mr. Rex met with NWOCA and Dataserv to identify locations for two additional surveillance cameras in the main entrance. We are waiting on a proposal and hope to move forward with the project in the near future. Operations have completed the second wave of mask distribution to local schools. Mr. Rex stated that the energy project is moving forward with mechanical, controls, and lighting work. Project update meetings occur biweekly. Currently, lighting is being converted to LED.

Approved the following items under the consent agenda format:

Minutes from the regular board meeting held October 27, 2020.

FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS

AGREEMENTS

-Above Pete’s Garage to provide to NwOESC, 21st Century (Defiance MS), Extended Learning Opportunities Services for the period of 10/05/20-6/30/21.

-Above Pete’s Garage to provide to NwOESC, 21st Century (Holgate MS/HS), Extended Learning Opportunities Services for the period of 9/28/20-6/30/21.

-Above Pete’s Garage to provide to NwOESC, 21st Century (Wauseon MS), Extended Learning Opportunities Services for the period of 10/19/20-6/30/21.

-Henry County Health Department to provide to NwOESC, 21st Century (Holgate MS/HS), Extended Learning Opportunities Services for the period of 9/28/20-6/30/21.

THEN AND NOW CERTIFICATE

-Approve the payment of the following invoice requiring Board approval since a requisition was not submitted and encumbered prior to the incurrence of costs per board policy 6320 (then and now certification). Best Buy

LEAVES

FMLA and Disability

RESIGNATIONS:

Oram, Annette, Paraprofessional, effective 10/30/2020; Cole, Rachel, Paraprofessional, effective 11/1/2020

EMPLOYMENT RECOMMENDATIONS

Classified Limited Name Contract Length Beers, Lauren CLASS-1 Yr 11/9/2020-7/31/2021 Harrison, Angela CLASS-1 Yr 11/16/2020-7/31/2021 Lesinski, Jordan CLASS-1 Yr 11/30/2020-7/31/2021

Additional Wage Payments

Year 1 Mentor Service to Resident Educators to the following individuals: Jennifer Wade mentoring Cadalynn Hoellrich, and Alissa Brown mentoring Megan Lantz

2 Year Mentor Service to Resident Educators to the following individuals: Alissa Brown mentoring Nichole Tripp, Jody Mohring mentoring Tara Tietje, Jennifer Wade mentoring Chantelle Schmidt, Christi Ranzau mentoring Sara Knapp, Michelle Winters mentoring Buffy Kelb, and Adrian Whitney mentoring Melinda Jones.

Year 3 Mentor Service to Resident Educators to the following individuals: Glenda Funnell mentoring Joilyn Waidelich, Michelle Winters mentoring Cassandra Plageman, and Jennifer Wade mentoring Emily Hammersmith & Rick Custar.

Year 4 Mentor Service to Resident Educators to the following individuals: Jody Mohring mentoring Jackie Roehrig, and Adrian Whitney mentoring Catlyn Pavel.

Substitute Paraprofessionals

Danny Ackley, Elsa Alencastro, Karina Dickinson, Patricia Graffice, Anna Nusbaum, Sherry Penrod

Substitute Teachers

Noah Daugherty, Helen Elkins, Julie Prowant, Karen Walker

Student Teachers/Interns/Volunteers

Hines, Brooke, Student Teacher as a Spring Arbor University Student, Fall Semester, 2020 Placed with Rhonda Wise

Hines, Brooke, Student Teacher as a Spring Arbor University Student, Spring Semester, 2021 Placed with Rhonda Wise

Approved the purchase of audit services of fiscal year 2019-20 from the Ohio Auditor of State. (Reduction from 2016-17, 2017-18, & 2018-19)

Set the annual Tuition Reimbursement Budget for 2021-22 per board policy #3450.

Approved the revised dues for the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) for the period of 7/1/20-6/30/21. The increase is pro-rated for the remainder of the year. (Original dues were same as last year)

Entered into Executive Session for the purpose of consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee, or official.

Appointed Ron Crawford (Defiance County Appointee), Deborah Gerken (Williams County Appointee) and Christine Smallman (Fulton County Appointee) to the Four County Career Center Board of Education for three-year terms of office to commence on January 1, 2021 and expire on December 31, 2023. Appointed William Green (Fulton County/Swanton Appointee) to the Penta Career Center Board of Education for a three-year term of office to commence on January 1, 2021 and expire on December 31, 2023.

INFORMATION/DISCUSSION ITEMS:

-Part-time custodial position

-Superintendent and Treasurer Evaluation Reminder

-Policy Recommendations (first reading):

Education Department General Administrative Regulations (EDGAR) Policies:

po6114 Cost Principles – Spending Federal Funds Replacement

po6325 Procurement – Federal Grants/Funds Replacement

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT: Kerri Weir shared the energy project is well underway with bi-monthly planning meetings for communication, coordination and scheduling. The lighting changeover started this week. Regarding the solar array, zoning and building permits with the Village of Archbold are in process via Dynamix. Appreciation was shared to Chad Rex in managing the project as well as Homer Hendricks with the financial aspect of the project. OESCA is working diligently to advocate for ESC funding in budget discussions taking place for the FY22-23 state biennium budget.

ESCs support state efforts to advance a funding formula that provides for a research-based, rational and fair system of funding schools for client school districts (Fair School Funding Plan) and incorporates funding for ESCs utilizing a methodology that is rational, transparent, comprehensive and – most of all – fair in funding ESCs based on the actual cost of operating the organization and delivering any services mandated under Title XXXIII of the Ohio Revised Code.

More information will continue to be shared as the process progresses. For the first time ever, OSBA’s Capital Conference and Trade Show was conducted virtually November 7 – 10, 2020. For those who registered, on-demand sessions will be able to be accessed through December 31, 2020. The impact of COVID-19 related to staff and student positive cases and quarantines is prevalent. NwOESC continues to align to the processes and procedures of our member districts.

NwOESC is planning to use CARES funding to secure desk phones for home use for essential office staff to connect to the NWOCA call manager and function in every way like the phones currently in the office. This will increase our ability to respond to calls from staff, districts and others in times of a shut down or periods of remote work in a timely and direct manner. ODE has rolled out a new initiative to ESCs statewide to provide Family and Community Partnership Liaison services for the 2020 – 2021 school year.

This is in response to the increased needs of school districts and families due to COVID-19. Each ESC will receive funding through December 2021 to support school district personnel in their ESC region to build a network of community resources, partners and support services for vulnerable youth and families. Liaisons will receive virtual training from the Ohio Statewide Family Engagement Center at OSU to develop strategies to increase local-level communication, outreach and family engagement specifically for vulnerable youth and families.

As all of the business of the evening was complete the meeting adjourned at 8:24 p.m. The next meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold, OH.