NwOESC Board Approves Cyber Insurance, Service Agreements At May Meeting

The following actions were taken by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board at their regular meeting held May 26, 2026.

The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. by President Kelly Hug. All in attendance recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

REPORTS:

– OSBA LEGISLATIVE LIAISON: Mr. Brian Baker reported that there are currently 54 proposed bills related to education being considered in the state of Ohio. Among those he highlighted was SB 351, one of several bills aimed at supporting elected officials who are called to active military duty by allowing them to maintain their positions and potentially participate in meetings and voting electronically while serving. Mr. Baker also discussed SB 125, which would classify students as present when participating in field trips or school-sponsored events. In addition, he reviewed SB 328, which focuses on career exploration requirements for middle school students.

– OSBA STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT LIAISON: Mrs. Nona Rupp shared that OSBA is currently seeking nominations for student programs to be featured at next year’s Capital Conference. Mrs. Rupp highlighted several noteworthy student initiatives, including a group of middle school students in Crawford County who developed a school podcast to share student experiences and improve communication with the community. She also shared the inspiring story of a young woman pursuing a career in construction after becoming interested in the field through observing a neighborhood construction project. The story emphasized the importance of early career exposure and encouraged women to pursue opportunities in traditionally underrepresented fields.

– CFO/TREASURER: Mrs. Abby Lorenzen shared two insurance coverages presented for approval. The first was the regular property, liability, and fleet (PLF) policy through the Ohio School Plan. The second was a recommended cyber insurance policy through TMHCC. She reviewed the cyber insurance proposals from CFC and TMHCC. Mrs. Lorenzen recommended the TMHCC policy because it provided a lower deductible, lower premium costs, and allowed premiums to be distributed across program costs to reduce the overall impact. She also reported that the PLF policy increased by $6,465 and the cyber insurance premium increased by $195 from the previous year.

Mrs. Lorenzen also updated the Board on the remaining district service agreements for the 2026–2027 school year, which were included on the month’s agenda. She shared that all previously approved agreements had already been uploaded into ODEW’s online portal and explained that both NwOESC and local district approval were required before June 15 in order for state foundation deductions to begin in July. Many agreements had already been fully processed through the portal.

In addition, Mrs. Lorenzen reported that she was finalizing program costs for distribution to districts by June 5. She noted that multiple staff members assisted with the process to ensure accuracy and quality, and districts were given the opportunity to review student service data prior to completion. Final invoice payments will be due June 22.

Mrs. Lorenzen also reminded the Board that the Audit/Finance Committee Meeting has been scheduled for July 28, 2026, at 5:40 p.m. prior to the regular BOE meeting.

– DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL EDUCATION: Mrs. Jill Gilliland shared: Melissa Sears attended the Spring OAEP (Ohio Association of EMIS Professionals) conference May 3–5. Attendees were briefed by ODEW staff, including Patrick Hickman, Ohio’s Attendance Advisor, David Ehle, Administrator, Office of Data Quality and Governance, as well as vendors from Powerschool and SameGoal. We have held interviews for teaching and para positions for the 26-27 school year and have met several great candidates. We are seeing a small increase in intervention specialist applicants, which is exciting! I appreciate that supervisors are making the time to hold interviews amidst their busy spring schedules.

– DIRECTOR OF CURRICULUM, INSTRUCTION, & PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: Mr. Andy Hunter reported that an Educator Bootcamp will once again be held next week in partnership with Williams County Economic Development and Ashland University. During the week-long program, educators will tour local businesses to gain insight into workforce opportunities and explore potential partnerships between schools and industry. Mr. Hunter also discussed ongoing conversations regarding the potential regionalization of Family and Children First Councils into a four-county consortium. Although discussions are still in the early stages, potential benefits being considered include increased specialization of services, consortium pricing opportunities, cost reductions, and enhanced regional collaboration. Each county continues to evaluate how regionalization may impact its individual organization. Lastly, Mr. Hunter shared that state test scores were released last week, and school districts have until June 30, 2026, to distribute those results to parents.

– DIRECTOR OF TECHNOLOGY & OPERATIONS: Mr. Chad Rex reported that the annual Fire Drill was successfully conducted at the main office in coordination with system testing completed by Johnson Controls. He noted that a separate Emergency Management test and drill, which is part of the organization’s Emergency Management Plan, is scheduled for later this month.

Mr. Rex shared that Mr. Larry Davis is currently replacing the building’s original and failing emergency exit signs and lights throughout the facility. Additionally, he highlighted that Mr. Davis and Mrs. Crystal Blevins completed the Spring Clean Up of the patio area, which included power washing the fence and cement, planting flowers, and installing umbrellas.

Further, Mr. Rex explained that exterior door and window decals using a lettering and numbering identification system are being installed at the Independence Education Center and are expected to be completed by the end of the month. He stated that engraved interior door signs have also been designed, ordered, and installed as part of the ongoing IEC safety initiative.

Mr. Rex reported that damage to several solar panels has been identified, with a significant portion determined to be the result of criminal damage and vandalism. He noted that the Archbold Police Department has been contacted and that the investigation remains ongoing. He added that insurance claims are being processed for both vandalism and weather-related damage, while quotes are being obtained for the replacement and installation of new panels.

Additionally, Mr. Rex shared that he and Mr. Corey Todd are implementing Mosyle, a dedicated Apple device management system, to better manage the organization’s Microsoft, Apple, and Google computer platforms. He explained that Microsoft and Google devices are already managed within their respective systems and that efforts are underway to migrate Windows devices into Microsoft’s newest management platform. He emphasized that this comprehensive project will strengthen cybersecurity efforts by supporting the implementation of Google Single Sign-On (SSO) across all devices.

Finally, Mr. Rex stated that other ongoing projects include developing a phone system quote, migrating an additional fax line to the eFax system, and coordinating workroom copier and printer quotes.

– Approved the Following Consent Items:

– Minutes from the organizational and regular Board Meeting held April 28, 2026.

– Financial Transactions – appropriation modifications, transfers and advances, and monthly financial reports.

– AGREEMENTS

Approved the following service agreements and MOUs:

-Julian & Grube to provide to NwOESC, Financial Compilation Services for the audit periods of 7/1/25-6/30/28.

-META Solutions to provide to NwOESC/OMEC, Service Support for the period of 7/1/26-6/30/27.

-Northeastern Local Schools to provide to NwOESC, Bus Mechanic Services for the period of 7/1/26-6/30/27.

-NWOCA to provide to NwOESC, On-Site Technical (Rent-A-Tech) Services for the period of 7/1/26-6/30/27.

-NwOESC to provide to Defiance College, Practicum/Student Teaching Experiences for the period of 7/1/26-6/30/27.

-NwOESC to provide to Hicksville Exempted Village Schools, Fiscal Services for the period of 4/1/26-6/30/26.

-NwOESC to provide to Liberty Center Local Schools, Home Instruction Services for the period of 4/23/26-6/30/26.

-NwOESC to provide to Napoleon Area City Schools, Fiscal Services for the period of 5/5/26-6/30/26.

-To approve Annual Service Agreements with the following districts for the 2026-27 school year per R.C. 3313.845:

Archbold Area Local Schools

Defiance City Schools

Napoleon Area City Schools

Wauseon Exempted Village Schools

– Approved the 2026-27 NwOESC Consortium Substitute Handbook as presented.

– Approved motion to accept the insurance quote from Ohio School Plan for property, liability, and automotive insurance coverage for the period of 7/1/26-6/30/27.

– Approved motion to accept the insurance quote from TMHCC for cyber insurance coverage for the period of 7/1/26-6/30/27.

– Approved Personnel Consent Items:

Resignations

Blanchard, Heather, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2026

Cook, Debra, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2026

Hoops, Adrienne, Intervention Specialist – Preschool Teacher/Itinerant/Floating Teacher, Effective 7/31/2026

Jackson, Alayna, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2026

James, Jessica, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2026

Kuhbander, Ellen, Paraprofessional, Effective 4/29/2026 (position abandonment)

Matheny, Michelle, Building Principal – Liberty Center Education Center/Special Education Supervisor, Effective 7/31/2026

Merillat, Troy, Special Education Supervisor, Effective 6/30/2026

Nichols-Ewing, Jennifer, Special Education Department Specialist, Effective 5/12/2026

Remer, Michael, Career Coach Business Education Liaison, Effective 5/31/2026

Richmond, Karlin, Intervention Specialist, Effective 7/31/2026

Robinson, Jensyn, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2026

Silecchia, Jessica, Paraprofessional, Effective 5/12/2026

Sobecki, Abby, School Psychologist Support, Effective 7/31/2026

Sterken, Cara, School Nurse, Effective 7/31/2026

– EMPLOYMENT RECOMMENDATIONS

CONTRACTS

Certified Administrative

Cheslock, Kristen — ADM – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Certified Limited

Ball, Madison — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Burke, Bobbi — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Cardarelli, Mallery — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Cook, Debra — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Elser, Addison — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Elton, Grace — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Fauver, Warren — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-6/30/2027

Hollenbeck, Courtney — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Huber, Christina — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Kelly, Jacqueline — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Lirot, Donna — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Rodriguez, Jennifer — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Seiler, Bronwyn — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Sevey, Winter — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Shaink, Midori — CERT – 1 YR — 7/1/2026-7/31/2027

Sobecki, Abbey — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Sutton, Johanna — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Thomas, Opal — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Wadas, Annika — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Whitman Drewes, Lindsay — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Wiemken, Nikki — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Barranco, Corina — CERT – 2 YR — 7/1/2026-6/30/2028

Blair, Nicole — CERT – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Deuel, Jenny — CERT – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Hawkins, Kayla — CERT – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Morris, Alexis — CERT – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Patton, Paige — CERT – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Snyder, Taylor — CERT – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Wagner, Staci — CERT – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Wolf, Phillip — CERT – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Wolff, Kristin — CERT – 2 YR — 7/1/2026-7/31/2028

Cheek, Jessica — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030

Ferguson, Matthew — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030

Hensely, Megan — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030

Jeffers, Hanna — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030

Klausing, Sandra — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030

Lucas, Danielle — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030

Mason, Gail — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030

McBride, Tiffany — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030

Rodger, Michelle — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030

Rufenacht, Tina — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030

Stemen, Breece — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030

Thomas, Cheyenne — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030

Varble, Brooke — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030

Whitney, Adrian — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030

Classified Limited

Bailey, Lisa — CLASS – 1 YR — 7/1/2026-6/30/2027

Hoops, Adrienne — CLASS – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027

Altman, Bianca — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Ayers, Kara — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Babcock, Makayla — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Ball, Lisa — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Barber, Karen — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Bard, Sonjah — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Barnhart, Jennifer — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Barry-Naus, Melissa — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Beaverson, Courtni — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Beaverson, Megan — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Beck, Hanna — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Bonner, Kimberly — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Boyd, Courtney — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Brady, Anne — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Branham, Ashley — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Brenneman, Ruthie — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Brown, Laura — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Brown, Sanaa — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Chovan, Amy — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Colegrove-Mitchell, Amy — CLASS – 2 YR — 7/1/2026-6/30/2028

Croskey, Lyndsey — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Deangelis, Hannah — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Delgado, Amber — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Dickmann, Kim — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Dietrich, Chynna — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Dominique, Phonepaseuth — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Duncan, Destiny — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Eckert, Stephanie — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Evans, Madison — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Fierros, Brittnay — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Rohrs, Carla — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Fonseca, Leah — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Foster, Lindsay — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Franklin, Kana — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Fryman, Elizabeth — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Geahlen, Amber — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Geiger, Carrie — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Hanak, Marlo — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Hartman Zielinski, Alexis — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Hendricks, Krista — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Hiler, Abigail — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Hiler, Kristen — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Hill, Destiny — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Kenner, India — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Konrad, Katelyn — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Lee, Kristen — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Lynch, Sararita — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Marvin, Danielle — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

McAuliffe, Christine — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Mercer, Kirian — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Minion, Kelly — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Mohr, McKinzie — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Mohr, Turner — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Mosko, Candace — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Mueller, Lisa — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Muntz, Kenneth — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Neff, Amy — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Newman, Jessica — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Nofziger, Kristie — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Penrod, Sherry — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Ream, Amanda — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Riester-Lumbrezer, Kellie — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Rogers, Nevaeh — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Runyon, Kristen — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Sager, Teresa — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Scarbrough, Alyson — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Schmucker, Elizabeth — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Schmunk, Makayla — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Shepherd, Carrie — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Smith, Cassidy — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Smith, Meridian — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Spangler, Nicole — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Spurgeon, Amy — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Staup, Christopher — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Street, Jessica — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Sutter, Patricia — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Thiel, Madeline — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Thompson, Melody — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Vance, Miranda — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Wagner, Elizabeth — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Waite, Laura — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Walter, Taylor — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Waterman, Hannah — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Weis, Ashley — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Wellman, Gina — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

West, Elysha — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Whitney, Giacinta — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Willey, Alexis — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Wolf, Erika — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Yoder, Katie — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028

Bailey, Lisa — CLASS – CONT

Wilson, Deborah — CLASS – CONT

Certified Limited – Hourly Rate

Kannel, Michelle — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030

Salary Notices

Certified Administrative Notice

Bell, Heidi

Certified Notice

Altman, Melissa

Amspoker, Brooke

Baker, Sarah

Beck, Amy

Beck, MaryBeth

Buckland, Danielle

Burton, Angie

Chafins, Sarah

Clark, Shelby

Pahl, Rachel

Cook, Adam

Donaldson, Kathryn

Elliott, Erin

Englehart, Jamie

Estrada-Guerrero, Taylor

Fogt, Sara

Fouts, Jill

Funnell, Glenda

Gleckler, Liza

Gondwe, Lisa

Gondwe, Lisa

Gribler, Catherine

Herman, Dawn

Hills, Bowen

Hintz, Kalli

James, Elizabeth

Johnson, Mandi

Jones, Melinda

Karcher, Donald

Keller, Kristina

Keller, Raegan

Kersey, Kaitlin

Krolak, Michelle

Lind, Terry

Maloney, Katherine

McCann, Lindsey

McGill, Neeley

Mohring, Jody

Nixon, Scott

Norden, Rachel

Olnhausen, Lynnette

Patterson, Julie

Pavel, Catlyn

Radabaugh, Ian

Ranzau, Christi

Reinking, Lynlee

Roehrig, Jackie

Rose, Mary

Rosebrock, Annette

Russell, Bethany

Samlow, Alexis

Schlatter, Heidi

Schubert, Katherine

Shumaker, Matthew

Sidle, Shanna

Smiddy, Kristen

Stein, Jason

Strauss, Hayley

Topoleski, Amy

Tyson, Stephanie

Wachtman, Tiffany

Waidelich, Abby

Wells, Jenna

Wilhelm, Jenna

Winters, Michelle

Wise, Rhonda

Yenser, Katelyn

Certified Notice – Hourly Rate

Phillips, Kelley

Classified Notice – Daily Rate

Groll, Kelly

Lemley, Kandice

Rohrs, Abbie

Turpening, Patricia

Classified Notice – Hourly Rate

Kelly, Amanda

Classified Notice – Hourly Rate

Allison, Ami

Ashbaugh, Darcy

Avina, Josephine

Baden, Denise

Beaverson, Jeri

Beers, Lauren

Benson, Susan

Black, Julie

Blevins, Crystal

Bolich, Cynthia

Bostelman, Cagney

Brown, Shaylee

Buchenberg, Sara

Carpenter, Mikala

Cavanaugh, Kimberly

Clark, Laurel

Coburn, Alicia

Cook, Julie

Crosser, Leiah

Davis, Amy

Davis, Larry

Decker, Amanda

Ensign, Andrea

Etue, Sarah

Falkenberg, Margaret

Fouty, Jackie

Gerig, Kristy

Gifford, Chantel

Gilsdorf, Jodi

Godsey, Victoria

Graber, Lori

Graffice, Myra

Greisinger, Kam

Hartman, Carolee

Herman, Sarah

Herold, Nichol

Herold, Nichol

Hill, Dawn

Hill, Kaytlyn

Hounshell, Rebecca

Howard, Peggy

Huerta, Valentina

Hughes, Kristan

Jacobs, Mandi

Johnson, Kristin

Keefer, Breanna

Kinn, Tami

Kirkingburg, Sarah

Kroeckel, Alexis

LaGrange, Theresa

Lee, Alessandra

Lutz, Rebecca

Mack, Jodie

MacKinnon, Nicole

McQuillin, Kori

Meeker, Lisa

Mefferd, Sarah

Miller, Amy

Mohler, Mary

Morris, Cari

Myers, Janet

Nickels, Christina

Niese, Amy

Nofziger, Rebecca

Nusbaum, Nicholas

Osterland, Lisa

Otto, Trisha

Parrish, Christina

Peck, Melissa

Pena, Marina

Phillips, Tarra

Powell, Carla

Proper, Tiffany

Quigley, Michaela

Radel, Victoria

Rondeau, Jaclyn

Rufenacht, Dawn

Rush, Brynn

Russell, April

Sabatino, Brandi

Sauder, Amy

Schmitz, Deborah

Scribner, Nicole

Shively, Kendall

Siler, Kylie

Singer, Diana

Spencer, Christine

Staugler, Desiree

Stokes, Madison

Sturgell, Lisa

Torres, Betsy

Vogelsong, Nadina

Walker, Theresa

Waters, Ashley

Weirich, Sara

Wessell, Jenna

Wilhelm, Janice

Williams, Shelby

Wittenmyer, Deborah

Wolf, Grace

Wooley, Carrie

Young, Rachel

Zeedyk, Tracy

Zenz, Julie

– Approve the following substitute teachers and paraprofessionals:

2025-26 Substitute Teachers

Ryan Peters, Eleana VanArsdalen

2026-27 Substitute Paraprofessional

Alexzandra Beltz, Rita Brand, Kelly Cohoon, Denise Decker, Sheri Faber, Patricia Graffice, Janet Grieser, Madelyn Hasapes, Joie Henry, Sally Hogrefe, Stacy Jackson, Connie Jacoby, Cheznie Keber, Teresa Kimpel, Dale Openlander, Chelsea Pifer, Joni Poynter, Martha Ringenberg, Connie Salisbury, Deeann Simmons, Susan Smith, Krista Snyder, Jasey Spiess, Eugina Storeholder, Jill Van Horn, Rebecca Wilhelm, Brandy Worthington

2026-27 Substitute Teachers

Leslie Albring, Barton Ankney, Hannah Arnos, Ricardo Avila, Cathy Beck, Dorothy Beck, Alexzandra Beltz, Kailee Benner, Joseph Blake, William Blystone, Hannah Boger, Dennis Bowers, Isaac Brenneman, Kenneth Brown, Daniel Bruner, Joseph Carone, Donald Chambers, Cynthia Champer, Bryson Collins, Johanna Costigan, Raina Cox, Doris Cuff, Darlene Daugherty, Denise Decker, Debra Dennie, Susan Dominique, Cherie Dupler, Sheri Faber, Christine Fraker, James Gallehue, Nancy Gallehue, Riley Garretson, Jamie Gill, Emily Gillson, Greg Gobrogge, Ilsa Grieser, Janet Grieser, Margaret Grimes, William Grimes, Ashley Haas, Johnna Harper, Jeffery Harris, Austin Harvey, Madelyn Hasapes, Katherine Hebbard, AJ Hench, Joie Henry, Aleigha Hillard, Sandra Hillard, Carla Hinkle, Mellaina Huffine, Connie Jacoby, Charlene Johnson, Phyllis Johnson, Pamela Kazmierczak, Cheznie Keber, Nicole Keller, Rosceline Kieffer, Edward Koch, Marie Kuesel, Stephen Lange, Gary Langenderfer, Dana Leaders, Janette Lindsay, Larry Long, Vickie Macfarlane, Debra Mack, Jill Mack, Sarah Macsay, Chloe Martin, Jill Martinez, Makayla McAvoy, Alexus McClain, Kevin McQuade, Sara Moden, Elle Mohler, Kelly Monnin, Paige Morgan-Smith, Abbey Nafziger, Michelle Oxender, Sheila Parcher, Aubrey Pennington, Shalyn Podach, Heather Poorman, Maryann Reimund, Kathy Reynolds, Joy Richmond, Candace Roberts, Shelby Roe, Patti Rosebrock, Waverly Rue, Samantha Ruffer, Dawn Rupp, Betty Sadowski, Rhonda Samples, Larry Saxton, Karl Schrag, Pamela Schwiebert, Dakota Sines, Bethany Singer, Alan Smith, Katelyn Smith, Susan Smith, Tara Smith, Sharon Sobota, Ruth Soto, Laura Sroufe, Joseph Stefanelli, James Stoll, Rick Straley, Brent Suffel, Sandra Thiel, Rachel Thoma, Marilyn Thomas, Jill Van Horn, Julie Van Wormer, Kerry Vandock, Christopher Walter, Melissa Warncke, Natalie Wertz, Emmalyn Westrick, Rebecca Wilhelm, Olivia Williams, Darlene Wolf, Trilby Wolff, Brandy Worthington, Kathro Yoder, Lisa Yoder

Substitute Office Coordinator

Patricia Shotwell

– Approve the following 21st Century Staff

21st Century Site Coordinators

Defiance Elementary- Teresa Pfeiffer

21st Century Teachers

Defiance Elementary- Karri Ashbaugh, Amy Brubaker

– Approve the following Summer Honors Academy staff:

Summer Honors Academy Teachers- Reese Knowles, Kiersten Long, Ellie Rodriguez, Cara Sterken, Lindsay Whitman-Drewes

– Approve the following stipend for staff:

Heidi Bell — stipend per Northeastern Local Schools for longevity.

– Approved a Certificated Retire/Rehire Contract for the reemployment of Jenifer Kitchenmaster to the position of School Psychologist effective Sept. 1, 2026 – July 31, 2027 per the terms stated in the contract.

– Approved certified and classified non-renewals as presented.

INFORMATION/DISCUSSION ITEMS:

– March 3, 2026 NwOESC Business Advisory Council/AMC Annual Luncheon Summary

– SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT: Superintendent Kerri Weir reported on several administrative updates, agency initiatives, staff recognitions, upcoming events, and safety planning efforts impacting the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.

Mrs. Weir shared updates regarding recent administrative searches within member districts. The Pike-Delta-York Local School District has named Terrie Freeman as its new Treasurer/CFO effective Aug. 1, 2026. In addition, the Archbold Area Local School District has selected Connie Nicely as its new Treasurer/CFO, with her transition into the role beginning soon. Mrs. Weir noted appreciation for the opportunity to collaborate with both districts and boards of education in identifying qualified leaders for these critical financial leadership positions.

Mrs. Weir also highlighted retirement recognitions conducted for several NwOESC staff members concluding their careers in education. Recognized retirees included:

Susan Davis – 30 years of service; Preschool Paraprofessional at Liberty Center Elementary

Kristi Guzzonato – 35 years of service; School Psychologist at Patrick Henry

Beth Huddle – 9 years of service; Paraprofessional at Wauseon

Jenifer Kitchenmaster – 21 years of service; Preschool Psychologist for Defiance County

Sara Link – 4 years of service; Instructional Assistant at Edgerton Hope Center

Susan Mabee – 30 years of service; Floating Teacher at multiple locations

Cathy Millen – 31 years of service; Paraprofessional at Napoleon

Terri Schwab – 9 years of service; Preschool/Floating Paraprofessional at Napoleon

Cheryl Shively – 34 years of service; Preschool Intervention Specialist at Patrick Henry

Tracey Weis – 28 years of service; Paraprofessional at Swanton

Mrs. Weir provided an overview of planning efforts underway for several major fall events as the agency prepares for the 2026–2027 school year. Planning continues for the annual Bus and Van Driver Training, scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, at Archbold High School, with Chad Rex leading coordination efforts. The 2026 NwOESC Administrators’ Conference is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

The conference theme, “The Bridge Forward: Leading with Empathy,” will feature keynote speaker Dr. Katie Peters along with presentations and participation from several educational organizations and agencies including Ennis Britton, BASA, OAESA, OASSA, and OASBO. The 2026 NwOESC Annual Fall Staff Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

The event theme, “The Superpower of Appreciation,” will include a keynote presentation from the Impact Group. Additional agenda items include staff breakfast, policy and critical reminders, Magic School (AI) spotlight presentation, staff milestone recognitions, and other agency updates. The formal portion of the meeting is expected to conclude by noon, allowing staff time for self-directed work in offices and classrooms during the remainder of the day.

Mrs. Weir informed the Board of Ohio’s upcoming 2026 Sales Tax Holiday. The traditional three-day back-to-school sales tax holiday will begin at 12:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, and conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. Eligible exemptions include clothing items priced at $75 or less, school supplies priced at $20 or less, and school instructional materials priced at $20 or less.

Mrs. Weir noted that Ohio will not offer the expanded sales tax exemption on items priced at $500 or less in 2026. Detailed information is available through the State of Ohio Department of Taxation website.

Mrs. Weir also reported on participation in recent regional collaboration efforts through the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA). The organization has launched a series of regional meetings designed to strengthen networking and collaboration among educational service centers across Ohio.

Seven members of the NwOESC administrative team attended the Northwest Ohio regional meeting hosted by the Wood County Educational Service Center in early May. Weir shared that OESCA continues expanding support and resources available to ESCs statewide and recently updated its strategic plan while adding a Deputy Director position. Dave Larson will serve alongside Executive Director Craig Burford in supporting the organization’s statewide efforts.

Finally, Mrs. Weir provided several agency safety and compliance updates. The NwOESC Main Office completed its required Annual Emergency Management Test (EMT) through a full-scale evacuation exercise conducted in partnership with the Archbold Police Department and Fire Department on May 27, 2026.

The Main Office Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) was also submitted and approved through June 16, 2028. The Independence Education Center (IEC)/Opportunity School completed its required full-scale EMT exercise on May 7, 2026, coordinated with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department and Jewell EMS/Fire Department. IEC staff also participated in ALICE training provided by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 13, 2026.

Mrs. Weir further reported that revisions to the IEC/Opportunity School Emergency Operations Plan were delayed due to a state oversight and subsequent changes to state guidance requirements. The revised plan has since been resubmitted and is currently pending approval.

Additionally, the CSTAG grant through the ESC of Lake Erie West has been renewed through the 2028–2029 school year. NwOESC will continue supporting CSTAG facilitation efforts and plans to provide two CSTAG professional development sessions during the upcoming school year. Stacey Parrish continues to serve as the agency’s CSTAG trainer.

Mrs. Weir expressed appreciation for Ms. Parrish’s leadership in coordinating agency-wide safety planning and maintaining compliance with required safety protocols and procedures.

– Adjournment: As all the business of the evening was complete, the meeting adjourned at 6:49 p.m. The next regular meeting of the Board will take place on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold, OH 43502.