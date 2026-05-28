NwOESC Board Approves Cyber Insurance, Service Agreements At May Meeting

The following actions were taken by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board at their regular meeting held May 26, 2026.
The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. by President Kelly Hug. All in attendance recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
REPORTS:
– OSBA LEGISLATIVE LIAISON: Mr. Brian Baker reported that there are currently 54 proposed bills related to education being considered in the state of Ohio. Among those he highlighted was SB 351, one of several bills aimed at supporting elected officials who are called to active military duty by allowing them to maintain their positions and potentially participate in meetings and voting electronically while serving. Mr. Baker also discussed SB 125, which would classify students as present when participating in field trips or school-sponsored events. In addition, he reviewed SB 328, which focuses on career exploration requirements for middle school students.
– OSBA STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT LIAISON: Mrs. Nona Rupp shared that OSBA is currently seeking nominations for student programs to be featured at next year’s Capital Conference. Mrs. Rupp highlighted several noteworthy student initiatives, including a group of middle school students in Crawford County who developed a school podcast to share student experiences and improve communication with the community. She also shared the inspiring story of a young woman pursuing a career in construction after becoming interested in the field through observing a neighborhood construction project. The story emphasized the importance of early career exposure and encouraged women to pursue opportunities in traditionally underrepresented fields.
– CFO/TREASURER: Mrs. Abby Lorenzen shared two insurance coverages presented for approval. The first was the regular property, liability, and fleet (PLF) policy through the Ohio School Plan. The second was a recommended cyber insurance policy through TMHCC. She reviewed the cyber insurance proposals from CFC and TMHCC. Mrs. Lorenzen recommended the TMHCC policy because it provided a lower deductible, lower premium costs, and allowed premiums to be distributed across program costs to reduce the overall impact. She also reported that the PLF policy increased by $6,465 and the cyber insurance premium increased by $195 from the previous year.
Mrs. Lorenzen also updated the Board on the remaining district service agreements for the 2026–2027 school year, which were included on the month’s agenda. She shared that all previously approved agreements had already been uploaded into ODEW’s online portal and explained that both NwOESC and local district approval were required before June 15 in order for state foundation deductions to begin in July. Many agreements had already been fully processed through the portal.
In addition, Mrs. Lorenzen reported that she was finalizing program costs for distribution to districts by June 5. She noted that multiple staff members assisted with the process to ensure accuracy and quality, and districts were given the opportunity to review student service data prior to completion. Final invoice payments will be due June 22.
Mrs. Lorenzen also reminded the Board that the Audit/Finance Committee Meeting has been scheduled for July 28, 2026, at 5:40 p.m. prior to the regular BOE meeting.
– DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL EDUCATION: Mrs. Jill Gilliland shared: Melissa Sears attended the Spring OAEP (Ohio Association of EMIS Professionals) conference May 3–5. Attendees were briefed by ODEW staff, including Patrick Hickman, Ohio’s Attendance Advisor, David Ehle, Administrator, Office of Data Quality and Governance, as well as vendors from Powerschool and SameGoal. We have held interviews for teaching and para positions for the 26-27 school year and have met several great candidates. We are seeing a small increase in intervention specialist applicants, which is exciting! I appreciate that supervisors are making the time to hold interviews amidst their busy spring schedules.
– DIRECTOR OF CURRICULUM, INSTRUCTION, & PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: Mr. Andy Hunter reported that an Educator Bootcamp will once again be held next week in partnership with Williams County Economic Development and Ashland University. During the week-long program, educators will tour local businesses to gain insight into workforce opportunities and explore potential partnerships between schools and industry. Mr. Hunter also discussed ongoing conversations regarding the potential regionalization of Family and Children First Councils into a four-county consortium. Although discussions are still in the early stages, potential benefits being considered include increased specialization of services, consortium pricing opportunities, cost reductions, and enhanced regional collaboration. Each county continues to evaluate how regionalization may impact its individual organization. Lastly, Mr. Hunter shared that state test scores were released last week, and school districts have until June 30, 2026, to distribute those results to parents.
– DIRECTOR OF TECHNOLOGY & OPERATIONS: Mr. Chad Rex reported that the annual Fire Drill was successfully conducted at the main office in coordination with system testing completed by Johnson Controls. He noted that a separate Emergency Management test and drill, which is part of the organization’s Emergency Management Plan, is scheduled for later this month.
Mr. Rex shared that Mr. Larry Davis is currently replacing the building’s original and failing emergency exit signs and lights throughout the facility. Additionally, he highlighted that Mr. Davis and Mrs. Crystal Blevins completed the Spring Clean Up of the patio area, which included power washing the fence and cement, planting flowers, and installing umbrellas.
Further, Mr. Rex explained that exterior door and window decals using a lettering and numbering identification system are being installed at the Independence Education Center and are expected to be completed by the end of the month. He stated that engraved interior door signs have also been designed, ordered, and installed as part of the ongoing IEC safety initiative.
Mr. Rex reported that damage to several solar panels has been identified, with a significant portion determined to be the result of criminal damage and vandalism. He noted that the Archbold Police Department has been contacted and that the investigation remains ongoing. He added that insurance claims are being processed for both vandalism and weather-related damage, while quotes are being obtained for the replacement and installation of new panels.
Additionally, Mr. Rex shared that he and Mr. Corey Todd are implementing Mosyle, a dedicated Apple device management system, to better manage the organization’s Microsoft, Apple, and Google computer platforms. He explained that Microsoft and Google devices are already managed within their respective systems and that efforts are underway to migrate Windows devices into Microsoft’s newest management platform. He emphasized that this comprehensive project will strengthen cybersecurity efforts by supporting the implementation of Google Single Sign-On (SSO) across all devices.
Finally, Mr. Rex stated that other ongoing projects include developing a phone system quote, migrating an additional fax line to the eFax system, and coordinating workroom copier and printer quotes.
– Approved the Following Consent Items:
– Minutes from the organizational and regular Board Meeting held April 28, 2026.
– Financial Transactions – appropriation modifications, transfers and advances, and monthly financial reports.
– AGREEMENTS
Approved the following service agreements and MOUs:
-Julian & Grube to provide to NwOESC, Financial Compilation Services for the audit periods of 7/1/25-6/30/28.
-META Solutions to provide to NwOESC/OMEC, Service Support for the period of 7/1/26-6/30/27.
-Northeastern Local Schools to provide to NwOESC, Bus Mechanic Services for the period of 7/1/26-6/30/27.
-NWOCA to provide to NwOESC, On-Site Technical (Rent-A-Tech) Services for the period of 7/1/26-6/30/27.
-NwOESC to provide to Defiance College, Practicum/Student Teaching Experiences for the period of 7/1/26-6/30/27.
-NwOESC to provide to Hicksville Exempted Village Schools, Fiscal Services for the period of 4/1/26-6/30/26.
-NwOESC to provide to Liberty Center Local Schools, Home Instruction Services for the period of 4/23/26-6/30/26.
-NwOESC to provide to Napoleon Area City Schools, Fiscal Services for the period of 5/5/26-6/30/26.
-To approve Annual Service Agreements with the following districts for the 2026-27 school year per R.C. 3313.845:
Archbold Area Local Schools
Defiance City Schools
Napoleon Area City Schools
Wauseon Exempted Village Schools
– Approved the 2026-27 NwOESC Consortium Substitute Handbook as presented.
– Approved motion to accept the insurance quote from Ohio School Plan for property, liability, and automotive insurance coverage for the period of 7/1/26-6/30/27.
– Approved motion to accept the insurance quote from TMHCC for cyber insurance coverage for the period of 7/1/26-6/30/27.
– Approved Personnel Consent Items:
Resignations
Blanchard, Heather, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2026
Cook, Debra, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2026
Hoops, Adrienne, Intervention Specialist – Preschool Teacher/Itinerant/Floating Teacher, Effective 7/31/2026
Jackson, Alayna, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2026
James, Jessica, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2026
Kuhbander, Ellen, Paraprofessional, Effective 4/29/2026 (position abandonment)
Matheny, Michelle, Building Principal – Liberty Center Education Center/Special Education Supervisor, Effective 7/31/2026
Merillat, Troy, Special Education Supervisor, Effective 6/30/2026
Nichols-Ewing, Jennifer, Special Education Department Specialist, Effective 5/12/2026
Remer, Michael, Career Coach Business Education Liaison, Effective 5/31/2026
Richmond, Karlin, Intervention Specialist, Effective 7/31/2026
Robinson, Jensyn, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2026
Silecchia, Jessica, Paraprofessional, Effective 5/12/2026
Sobecki, Abby, School Psychologist Support, Effective 7/31/2026
Sterken, Cara, School Nurse, Effective 7/31/2026
– EMPLOYMENT RECOMMENDATIONS
CONTRACTS
Certified Administrative
Cheslock, Kristen — ADM – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Certified Limited
Ball, Madison — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Burke, Bobbi — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Cardarelli, Mallery — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Cook, Debra — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Elser, Addison — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Elton, Grace — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Fauver, Warren — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-6/30/2027
Hollenbeck, Courtney — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Huber, Christina — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Kelly, Jacqueline — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Lirot, Donna — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Rodriguez, Jennifer — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Seiler, Bronwyn — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Sevey, Winter — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Shaink, Midori — CERT – 1 YR — 7/1/2026-7/31/2027
Sobecki, Abbey — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Sutton, Johanna — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Thomas, Opal — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Wadas, Annika — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Whitman Drewes, Lindsay — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Wiemken, Nikki — CERT – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Barranco, Corina — CERT – 2 YR — 7/1/2026-6/30/2028
Blair, Nicole — CERT – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Deuel, Jenny — CERT – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Hawkins, Kayla — CERT – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Morris, Alexis — CERT – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Patton, Paige — CERT – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Snyder, Taylor — CERT – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Wagner, Staci — CERT – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Wolf, Phillip — CERT – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Wolff, Kristin — CERT – 2 YR — 7/1/2026-7/31/2028
Cheek, Jessica — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030
Ferguson, Matthew — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030
Hensely, Megan — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030
Jeffers, Hanna — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030
Klausing, Sandra — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030
Lucas, Danielle — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030
Mason, Gail — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030
McBride, Tiffany — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030
Rodger, Michelle — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030
Rufenacht, Tina — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030
Stemen, Breece — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030
Thomas, Cheyenne — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030
Varble, Brooke — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030
Whitney, Adrian — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030
Classified Limited
Bailey, Lisa — CLASS – 1 YR — 7/1/2026-6/30/2027
Hoops, Adrienne — CLASS – 1 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2027
Altman, Bianca — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Ayers, Kara — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Babcock, Makayla — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Ball, Lisa — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Barber, Karen — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Bard, Sonjah — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Barnhart, Jennifer — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Barry-Naus, Melissa — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Beaverson, Courtni — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Beaverson, Megan — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Beck, Hanna — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Bonner, Kimberly — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Boyd, Courtney — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Brady, Anne — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Branham, Ashley — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Brenneman, Ruthie — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Brown, Laura — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Brown, Sanaa — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Chovan, Amy — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Colegrove-Mitchell, Amy — CLASS – 2 YR — 7/1/2026-6/30/2028
Croskey, Lyndsey — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Deangelis, Hannah — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Delgado, Amber — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Dickmann, Kim — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Dietrich, Chynna — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Dominique, Phonepaseuth — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Duncan, Destiny — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Eckert, Stephanie — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Evans, Madison — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Fierros, Brittnay — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Rohrs, Carla — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Fonseca, Leah — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Foster, Lindsay — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Franklin, Kana — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Fryman, Elizabeth — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Geahlen, Amber — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Geiger, Carrie — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Hanak, Marlo — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Hartman Zielinski, Alexis — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Hendricks, Krista — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Hiler, Abigail — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Hiler, Kristen — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Hill, Destiny — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Kenner, India — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Konrad, Katelyn — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Lee, Kristen — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Lynch, Sararita — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Marvin, Danielle — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
McAuliffe, Christine — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Mercer, Kirian — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Minion, Kelly — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Mohr, McKinzie — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Mohr, Turner — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Mosko, Candace — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Mueller, Lisa — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Muntz, Kenneth — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Neff, Amy — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Newman, Jessica — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Nofziger, Kristie — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Penrod, Sherry — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Ream, Amanda — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Riester-Lumbrezer, Kellie — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Rogers, Nevaeh — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Runyon, Kristen — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Sager, Teresa — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Scarbrough, Alyson — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Schmucker, Elizabeth — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Schmunk, Makayla — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Shepherd, Carrie — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Smith, Cassidy — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Smith, Meridian — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Spangler, Nicole — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Spurgeon, Amy — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Staup, Christopher — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Street, Jessica — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Sutter, Patricia — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Thiel, Madeline — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Thompson, Melody — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Vance, Miranda — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Wagner, Elizabeth — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Waite, Laura — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Walter, Taylor — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Waterman, Hannah — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Weis, Ashley — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Wellman, Gina — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
West, Elysha — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Whitney, Giacinta — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Willey, Alexis — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Wolf, Erika — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Yoder, Katie — CLASS – 2 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2028
Bailey, Lisa — CLASS – CONT
Wilson, Deborah — CLASS – CONT
Certified Limited – Hourly Rate
Kannel, Michelle — CERT – 4 YR — 8/1/2026-7/31/2030
Salary Notices
Certified Administrative Notice
Bell, Heidi
Certified Notice
Altman, Melissa
Amspoker, Brooke
Baker, Sarah
Beck, Amy
Beck, MaryBeth
Buckland, Danielle
Burton, Angie
Chafins, Sarah
Clark, Shelby
Pahl, Rachel
Cook, Adam
Donaldson, Kathryn
Elliott, Erin
Englehart, Jamie
Estrada-Guerrero, Taylor
Fogt, Sara
Fouts, Jill
Funnell, Glenda
Gleckler, Liza
Gondwe, Lisa
Gondwe, Lisa
Gribler, Catherine
Herman, Dawn
Hills, Bowen
Hintz, Kalli
James, Elizabeth
Johnson, Mandi
Jones, Melinda
Karcher, Donald
Keller, Kristina
Keller, Raegan
Kersey, Kaitlin
Krolak, Michelle
Lind, Terry
Maloney, Katherine
McCann, Lindsey
McGill, Neeley
Mohring, Jody
Nixon, Scott
Norden, Rachel
Olnhausen, Lynnette
Patterson, Julie
Pavel, Catlyn
Radabaugh, Ian
Ranzau, Christi
Reinking, Lynlee
Roehrig, Jackie
Rose, Mary
Rosebrock, Annette
Russell, Bethany
Samlow, Alexis
Schlatter, Heidi
Schubert, Katherine
Shumaker, Matthew
Sidle, Shanna
Smiddy, Kristen
Stein, Jason
Strauss, Hayley
Topoleski, Amy
Tyson, Stephanie
Wachtman, Tiffany
Waidelich, Abby
Wells, Jenna
Wilhelm, Jenna
Winters, Michelle
Wise, Rhonda
Yenser, Katelyn
Certified Notice – Hourly Rate
Phillips, Kelley
Classified Notice – Daily Rate
Groll, Kelly
Lemley, Kandice
Rohrs, Abbie
Turpening, Patricia
Classified Notice – Hourly Rate
Kelly, Amanda
Classified Notice – Hourly Rate
Allison, Ami
Ashbaugh, Darcy
Avina, Josephine
Baden, Denise
Beaverson, Jeri
Beers, Lauren
Benson, Susan
Black, Julie
Blevins, Crystal
Bolich, Cynthia
Bostelman, Cagney
Brown, Shaylee
Buchenberg, Sara
Carpenter, Mikala
Cavanaugh, Kimberly
Clark, Laurel
Coburn, Alicia
Cook, Julie
Crosser, Leiah
Davis, Amy
Davis, Larry
Decker, Amanda
Ensign, Andrea
Etue, Sarah
Falkenberg, Margaret
Fouty, Jackie
Gerig, Kristy
Gifford, Chantel
Gilsdorf, Jodi
Godsey, Victoria
Graber, Lori
Graffice, Myra
Greisinger, Kam
Hartman, Carolee
Herman, Sarah
Herold, Nichol
Herold, Nichol
Hill, Dawn
Hill, Kaytlyn
Hounshell, Rebecca
Howard, Peggy
Huerta, Valentina
Hughes, Kristan
Jacobs, Mandi
Johnson, Kristin
Keefer, Breanna
Kinn, Tami
Kirkingburg, Sarah
Kroeckel, Alexis
LaGrange, Theresa
Lee, Alessandra
Lutz, Rebecca
Mack, Jodie
MacKinnon, Nicole
McQuillin, Kori
Meeker, Lisa
Mefferd, Sarah
Miller, Amy
Mohler, Mary
Morris, Cari
Myers, Janet
Nickels, Christina
Niese, Amy
Nofziger, Rebecca
Nusbaum, Nicholas
Osterland, Lisa
Otto, Trisha
Parrish, Christina
Peck, Melissa
Pena, Marina
Phillips, Tarra
Powell, Carla
Proper, Tiffany
Quigley, Michaela
Radel, Victoria
Rondeau, Jaclyn
Rufenacht, Dawn
Rush, Brynn
Russell, April
Sabatino, Brandi
Sauder, Amy
Schmitz, Deborah
Scribner, Nicole
Shively, Kendall
Siler, Kylie
Singer, Diana
Spencer, Christine
Staugler, Desiree
Stokes, Madison
Sturgell, Lisa
Torres, Betsy
Vogelsong, Nadina
Walker, Theresa
Waters, Ashley
Weirich, Sara
Wessell, Jenna
Wilhelm, Janice
Williams, Shelby
Wittenmyer, Deborah
Wolf, Grace
Wooley, Carrie
Young, Rachel
Zeedyk, Tracy
Zenz, Julie
– Approve the following substitute teachers and paraprofessionals:
2025-26 Substitute Teachers
Ryan Peters, Eleana VanArsdalen
2026-27 Substitute Paraprofessional
Alexzandra Beltz, Rita Brand, Kelly Cohoon, Denise Decker, Sheri Faber, Patricia Graffice, Janet Grieser, Madelyn Hasapes, Joie Henry, Sally Hogrefe, Stacy Jackson, Connie Jacoby, Cheznie Keber, Teresa Kimpel, Dale Openlander, Chelsea Pifer, Joni Poynter, Martha Ringenberg, Connie Salisbury, Deeann Simmons, Susan Smith, Krista Snyder, Jasey Spiess, Eugina Storeholder, Jill Van Horn, Rebecca Wilhelm, Brandy Worthington
2026-27 Substitute Teachers
Leslie Albring, Barton Ankney, Hannah Arnos, Ricardo Avila, Cathy Beck, Dorothy Beck, Alexzandra Beltz, Kailee Benner, Joseph Blake, William Blystone, Hannah Boger, Dennis Bowers, Isaac Brenneman, Kenneth Brown, Daniel Bruner, Joseph Carone, Donald Chambers, Cynthia Champer, Bryson Collins, Johanna Costigan, Raina Cox, Doris Cuff, Darlene Daugherty, Denise Decker, Debra Dennie, Susan Dominique, Cherie Dupler, Sheri Faber, Christine Fraker, James Gallehue, Nancy Gallehue, Riley Garretson, Jamie Gill, Emily Gillson, Greg Gobrogge, Ilsa Grieser, Janet Grieser, Margaret Grimes, William Grimes, Ashley Haas, Johnna Harper, Jeffery Harris, Austin Harvey, Madelyn Hasapes, Katherine Hebbard, AJ Hench, Joie Henry, Aleigha Hillard, Sandra Hillard, Carla Hinkle, Mellaina Huffine, Connie Jacoby, Charlene Johnson, Phyllis Johnson, Pamela Kazmierczak, Cheznie Keber, Nicole Keller, Rosceline Kieffer, Edward Koch, Marie Kuesel, Stephen Lange, Gary Langenderfer, Dana Leaders, Janette Lindsay, Larry Long, Vickie Macfarlane, Debra Mack, Jill Mack, Sarah Macsay, Chloe Martin, Jill Martinez, Makayla McAvoy, Alexus McClain, Kevin McQuade, Sara Moden, Elle Mohler, Kelly Monnin, Paige Morgan-Smith, Abbey Nafziger, Michelle Oxender, Sheila Parcher, Aubrey Pennington, Shalyn Podach, Heather Poorman, Maryann Reimund, Kathy Reynolds, Joy Richmond, Candace Roberts, Shelby Roe, Patti Rosebrock, Waverly Rue, Samantha Ruffer, Dawn Rupp, Betty Sadowski, Rhonda Samples, Larry Saxton, Karl Schrag, Pamela Schwiebert, Dakota Sines, Bethany Singer, Alan Smith, Katelyn Smith, Susan Smith, Tara Smith, Sharon Sobota, Ruth Soto, Laura Sroufe, Joseph Stefanelli, James Stoll, Rick Straley, Brent Suffel, Sandra Thiel, Rachel Thoma, Marilyn Thomas, Jill Van Horn, Julie Van Wormer, Kerry Vandock, Christopher Walter, Melissa Warncke, Natalie Wertz, Emmalyn Westrick, Rebecca Wilhelm, Olivia Williams, Darlene Wolf, Trilby Wolff, Brandy Worthington, Kathro Yoder, Lisa Yoder
Substitute Office Coordinator
Patricia Shotwell
– Approve the following 21st Century Staff
21st Century Site Coordinators
Defiance Elementary- Teresa Pfeiffer
21st Century Teachers
Defiance Elementary- Karri Ashbaugh, Amy Brubaker
– Approve the following Summer Honors Academy staff:
Summer Honors Academy Teachers- Reese Knowles, Kiersten Long, Ellie Rodriguez, Cara Sterken, Lindsay Whitman-Drewes
– Approve the following stipend for staff:
Heidi Bell — stipend per Northeastern Local Schools for longevity.
– Approved a Certificated Retire/Rehire Contract for the reemployment of Jenifer Kitchenmaster to the position of School Psychologist effective Sept. 1, 2026 – July 31, 2027 per the terms stated in the contract.
– Approved certified and classified non-renewals as presented.
INFORMATION/DISCUSSION ITEMS:
– March 3, 2026 NwOESC Business Advisory Council/AMC Annual Luncheon Summary
– SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT: Superintendent Kerri Weir reported on several administrative updates, agency initiatives, staff recognitions, upcoming events, and safety planning efforts impacting the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
Mrs. Weir shared updates regarding recent administrative searches within member districts. The Pike-Delta-York Local School District has named Terrie Freeman as its new Treasurer/CFO effective Aug. 1, 2026. In addition, the Archbold Area Local School District has selected Connie Nicely as its new Treasurer/CFO, with her transition into the role beginning soon. Mrs. Weir noted appreciation for the opportunity to collaborate with both districts and boards of education in identifying qualified leaders for these critical financial leadership positions.
Mrs. Weir also highlighted retirement recognitions conducted for several NwOESC staff members concluding their careers in education. Recognized retirees included:
Susan Davis – 30 years of service; Preschool Paraprofessional at Liberty Center Elementary
Kristi Guzzonato – 35 years of service; School Psychologist at Patrick Henry
Beth Huddle – 9 years of service; Paraprofessional at Wauseon
Jenifer Kitchenmaster – 21 years of service; Preschool Psychologist for Defiance County
Sara Link – 4 years of service; Instructional Assistant at Edgerton Hope Center
Susan Mabee – 30 years of service; Floating Teacher at multiple locations
Cathy Millen – 31 years of service; Paraprofessional at Napoleon
Terri Schwab – 9 years of service; Preschool/Floating Paraprofessional at Napoleon
Cheryl Shively – 34 years of service; Preschool Intervention Specialist at Patrick Henry
Tracey Weis – 28 years of service; Paraprofessional at Swanton
Mrs. Weir provided an overview of planning efforts underway for several major fall events as the agency prepares for the 2026–2027 school year. Planning continues for the annual Bus and Van Driver Training, scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, at Archbold High School, with Chad Rex leading coordination efforts. The 2026 NwOESC Administrators’ Conference is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
The conference theme, “The Bridge Forward: Leading with Empathy,” will feature keynote speaker Dr. Katie Peters along with presentations and participation from several educational organizations and agencies including Ennis Britton, BASA, OAESA, OASSA, and OASBO. The 2026 NwOESC Annual Fall Staff Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
The event theme, “The Superpower of Appreciation,” will include a keynote presentation from the Impact Group. Additional agenda items include staff breakfast, policy and critical reminders, Magic School (AI) spotlight presentation, staff milestone recognitions, and other agency updates. The formal portion of the meeting is expected to conclude by noon, allowing staff time for self-directed work in offices and classrooms during the remainder of the day.
Mrs. Weir informed the Board of Ohio’s upcoming 2026 Sales Tax Holiday. The traditional three-day back-to-school sales tax holiday will begin at 12:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, and conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. Eligible exemptions include clothing items priced at $75 or less, school supplies priced at $20 or less, and school instructional materials priced at $20 or less.
Mrs. Weir noted that Ohio will not offer the expanded sales tax exemption on items priced at $500 or less in 2026. Detailed information is available through the State of Ohio Department of Taxation website.
Mrs. Weir also reported on participation in recent regional collaboration efforts through the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA). The organization has launched a series of regional meetings designed to strengthen networking and collaboration among educational service centers across Ohio.
Seven members of the NwOESC administrative team attended the Northwest Ohio regional meeting hosted by the Wood County Educational Service Center in early May. Weir shared that OESCA continues expanding support and resources available to ESCs statewide and recently updated its strategic plan while adding a Deputy Director position. Dave Larson will serve alongside Executive Director Craig Burford in supporting the organization’s statewide efforts.
Finally, Mrs. Weir provided several agency safety and compliance updates. The NwOESC Main Office completed its required Annual Emergency Management Test (EMT) through a full-scale evacuation exercise conducted in partnership with the Archbold Police Department and Fire Department on May 27, 2026.
The Main Office Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) was also submitted and approved through June 16, 2028. The Independence Education Center (IEC)/Opportunity School completed its required full-scale EMT exercise on May 7, 2026, coordinated with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department and Jewell EMS/Fire Department. IEC staff also participated in ALICE training provided by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 13, 2026.
Mrs. Weir further reported that revisions to the IEC/Opportunity School Emergency Operations Plan were delayed due to a state oversight and subsequent changes to state guidance requirements. The revised plan has since been resubmitted and is currently pending approval.
Additionally, the CSTAG grant through the ESC of Lake Erie West has been renewed through the 2028–2029 school year. NwOESC will continue supporting CSTAG facilitation efforts and plans to provide two CSTAG professional development sessions during the upcoming school year. Stacey Parrish continues to serve as the agency’s CSTAG trainer.
Mrs. Weir expressed appreciation for Ms. Parrish’s leadership in coordinating agency-wide safety planning and maintaining compliance with required safety protocols and procedures.
– Adjournment: As all the business of the evening was complete, the meeting adjourned at 6:49 p.m. The next regular meeting of the Board will take place on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold, OH 43502.