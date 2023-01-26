NwOESC Elects President & Vice-President For 2023

The following actions were taken by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board at their organizational and regular meeting held January 24, 2023.

The organizational meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. by President Pro-Tem Brian Baker. All in attendance recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

TIME: (6:00 pm)

LOCATION: NwOESC Conference Room

DATES: February 28, 2023; March 28, 2023; April 25, 2023; May 23, 2023; June 20, 2023 (3rd Tuesday); July 18, 2023 (3rd Tuesday); August 22, 2023; September 26, 2023; October 24, 2023; November 21, 2023 (3rd Tuesday); December 19, 2023 (3rd Tuesday)

-Records commission to meet as needed after the regular NwOESC governing board meetings.

REGULAR MEETING:

The Regular Meeting was called to order by President Brian Baker.

REPORTS:

OSBA LEGISLATIVE LIAISON: Mr. Brian Baker reported the Senate Education Committee held sponsor testimony on SB 1, which would rename the Department of Education as the Department of Education and Workforce and would create the position of Director of Education and Workforce. The bill also would reform the functions and responsibilities of the State Board of Education and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Mr. Baker also shared the Senate Government Oversight Committee held sponsor testimony on SB 18, which would eliminate the obsolete requirement that school districts or school buildings in academic emergency or academic watch submit information to the Ohio Department of Education before approval of a three-year continuous improvement plan. It also eliminates the obsolete requirements for site evaluations for districts or buildings in academic emergency or academic watch.

OSBA STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT LIAISON: Dr. Christine Smallman reported on several items related to academic achievement. A sensory hallway created by a school nurse features tactile stimuli such as sequins, pressure-reactive tiles, and movable elements. The wall provides a tool to help students recover when they are overstimulated. Industrial technology students at an Indiana high school are gaining hands-on career experience by building a tiny home from the ground up. Students are involved in all aspects of construction, including flooring, drywall, and electrical work. A blogger for middle school who provides teaching tips and strategies states that effective learning begins when educators help students make connections between what they already know and what will be learned, so the opening minutes of a lesson are crucial. The way teachers begin class is the key to enlivening or extinguishing student interest and learning. Dr. Smallman also shared a recent report indicated that third graders are struggling the most to recover in reading after the pandemic. Students who were kindergarteners in the spring of 2020 are now roughly eight years old and in the third grade. The report by NWEA documents these pandemic-related learning losses in reading, compared to older students in grades four to eight, and are not readily recovering.

CFO/TREASURER:Homer Hendricks reviewed the mid-year program cost estimate update for this school year that was distributed to districts on January 10th and shared about the upcoming initial program cost estimates for next school year. He announced Sarah Kirkingburg as the new personnel coordinator, replacing Brandi Nafziger who moved to the assistant financial officer position. Mr. Hendricks also discussed the Future Forward Ohio-Ohio Learning Collaborative grant that continues the work with NWQOCA, Butler County ESC, and Lake-Geauga Computer Association on an online learning platform and coursework for educational staff across Ohio.

DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL EDUCATION: Jill Gilliland shared Early Childhood screening flyers. Parents of children ages birth to five years old can bring children to a free developmental screening. Members of our preschool team and special education office team work with other agencies to coordinate and offer these screenings. She also shared a snapshot of enrollment in special programs offered in collaboration with school districts throughout the four-county area.

DIRECTOR OF CURRICULUM, INSTRUCTION & PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Andrew Hunter explained that the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship was named after the former state superintendent. This scholarship is awarded to one senior in each of our twenty-three districts and Four County Career Center. Each of these honored students selects a teacher that has positively impacted their life and acknowledges their work as well. Mr. Hunter invited the board to join us on March 6, 2023 for that special event. Mr. Hunter then noted that OTES 2.0 has placed an emphasis on data, and an understanding of how to make data driven decisions. He noted several trainings that are coming up that will hone in on the states value-added reports from both a teacher and an administrator perspective.

DIRECTOR OF TECHNOLOGY & OPERATIONS : Chad Rex reported the ESC has completed the migration to our new device and account management system. The Technology Department has been busy deploying new laptops and migrating current iPads and laptops. Phishing awareness and training efforts will be deployed soon. The Technology Department has completed setup of classroom device monitoring software for IEC and Opportunity School. The software is ready to be implemented. Rollout plans are underway. After studying multiple-factor authentication options, NwOESC will be implementing Google’s MFA along with Cisco Duo for select users. An administrative interview has been scheduled with NWOCA and ESC leadership as part of the Cybersecurity Readiness Program. Subsequent meetings will be with the technology department. A study of ESC transportation/vehicle needs was completed recently, with review and recommendations in process as we look to update older vehicles in our fleet.

Minutes from the regular board meeting held December 20, 2022

DONATIONS: OAPSE/Wauseon Exempted Village Schools to the IEC Activity Fund – $200.00; Bon Secours/Mercy Health to the Migrant Health Fair Followup Fund – $8,000.00.

AGREEMENTS: Hicksville Exempted Village Schools to provide to NwOESC, Paraprofessional Services for the period of 8/15/22-6/15/23; Northern Buckeye Education Council to provide to NwOESC, Fiscal Services for the period of 7/1/23-6/30/24; NwOESC to provide to Bowling Green State University, SLP Field-Based and Teacher Internship/Student Teaching Experiences for the period of 1/17/23-continued until modified by both parties; NwOESC to provide to Edgerton Local Schools/St. Mary Catholic School, Intervention Specialist and Title 1 Paraprofessional Services for the period of 8/1/22-6/15/23.

PURCHASES: Renewal by Andersen of Northwest Ohio to provide to NwOESC (St. Augustine Catholic School, EANS), window installation cost in the amount of $58,668.00 which is above the purchasing agent limit, with EANS funds.

LEAVES