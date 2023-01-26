Betty Estep (1933-2023)

Betty Darlene Estep of Bryan, OH passed from this life into the arms of Jesus at the age of 89 on January 26, 2023.

Betty was born May 9, 1933, in Grayson, Ky to Robert and Hazel (Houck) Bellew, and was a graduate of Prichard High School in Grayson, KY.

Betty married the late Chef Claude Estep on December 18, 1953.

While Claude was the chef at Leroux’s Billyle Supper Club and other restaurants in Toledo, OH, Betty was the cook of the family.

She was famous for her homemade southern fried chicken and green beans, a staple after church on Sunday afternoons and numerous family gatherings.

Betty was a former member of Boulevard Church of Christ, Sylvania, OH, where she was a member of the Sarah Circle, The Loyal Homemakers Sunday School Class as well as the choir and the JoyBelles Ladies Quartet.

Betty was the lead alto singer in the Estep Quartet, a gospel quartet that included daughters Beverly, and twin daughters Denise and Debbie.

Their four-part harmonies were second to none. The Estep Quartet sang at Boulevard Church of Christ and at churches and events in northwest Ohio for many years.

She was also a former member of Grace Baptist Church in Port Clinton, OH, and most recently Eastland Baptist Church in Bryan, OH.

Betty was also a member of the Bryan & Mountaintop Great Banquet Communities.

Betty was employed by the Champion Spark Plug Company where she retired and was a member of the Champion Spark Plug Quarter Century Club.

Survivors include daughters, Beverly (Russell) Davies, of Bryan, OH, and Denise Estep, of Toledo, OH; sons, Gregory (DeAnna) Estep, of North Fort Myers, FL, and David “Kevin” Estep, of Boise City, ID; 19 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister Shelby (Bellew) Gilbert of Grayson, KY.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, chef Claude Estep, daughter, Debbie Estep, and infant grandson Joshua Estep.

Visitation will be at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH on January 30, 2023, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. A service with Pastor Jeff Sheldon of Eastland Baptist Church, Bryan, OH, officiating will immediately follow the viewing. A private interment will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo, OH where Betty will be laid to rest next to her loving husband.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice are appreciated.

