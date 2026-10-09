October Road Projects Bring Closures & Restrictions To Fulton & Williams Counties

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Several road projects remain underway in Fulton and Williams counties, including bridge and culvert replacements, resurfacing work and temporary lane restrictions, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

In Fulton County, the closure of U.S. Route 20 between County Road 13-1 and County Road 14 over Bear Creek has been postponed until Wednesday, Oct. 7. The road will remain closed for approximately 30 days while a culvert is replaced.

The detour will follow U.S. 20 to State Route 108, U.S. 20A and State Route 109 before returning to U.S. 20. State Route 109 at County Road D, south of Delta, was converted to an all-way stop Sept. 15. Drivers are asked to use caution while motorists adjust to the change.

A separate section of State Route 109 between State Route 120 and County Road U was closed for a bridge replacement over Bear Creek. The road was expected to reopen during the afternoon of Oct. 2 and is indeed open at this time.

The detour followed State Route 109 to U.S. 20, U.S. 23 and U.S. 223 in Michigan, with the same route used in reverse.

In Williams County, U.S. Route 127 between County Road J and County Road K reopened following a culvert replacement over Leatherwood Creek.

State Route 34, from County Line Road 1 through the villages of Edon and Blakeslee, will continue to experience lane restrictions for resurfacing through early fall. Lane restrictions are also in place along State Route 49 near the Ohio Turnpike for pavement repairs.

Additional ramp closures are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3. The eastbound Ohio Turnpike exit ramp to State Route 49 and the State Route 49 entrance ramp to the westbound Turnpike will be closed from 1 to 4 p.m.

The State Route 49 entrance ramp to the eastbound Turnpike and the westbound Turnpike exit to State Route 49 will then close from 4 to 7 p.m.

Additionally, districtwide lighting and guardrail maintenance may involve moving operations or unplanned lane restrictions.