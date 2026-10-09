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WAUSEON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Conditional End To Property Tax Levy

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The Wauseon Schools Board of Education held its special meeting on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. The meeting began at 4 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance.

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