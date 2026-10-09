Williams County Residents Asked To Take Regional Land Use Survey

DEFIANCE, Ohio — The Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), in partnership with Reveille LTD, has officially launched a public input survey to help shape the new Regional Land Use Plan for Defiance, Paulding, and Williams counties. Supported by an Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) grant, this strategic initiative will establish a coordinated 15- to 20-year roadmap for land development, infrastructure investment, and agricultural preservation across the tri-county area.

Local residents, agricultural producers, business owners, and community stakeholders are strongly encouraged to participate. The survey will collect essential community data to balance proactive economic growth with the long-term stewardship of the region’s agricultural heritage and natural resources.

The feedback gathered will directly influence county-level policies regarding the preservation of prime farmland, the management of utility-scale renewable energy developments, and the expansion of rural economic opportunities. It will also help identify critical gaps in rural broadband and transportation, align local drainage policies with regional watershed goals to protect the Maumee River, and develop unified approaches to manage rural residential growth.

The online questionnaire takes approximately 5 minutes to complete, and all responses are strictly confidential. The synthesized data will directly guide the final policy recommendations presented to the Boards of County Commissioners in all three counties.

The survey is available online at www.mvpo.org or via this direct link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MVPOLandUsePlanSurvey.

For more information or to request a physical copy of the survey, contact the MVPO at (419) 784-3882 or visit their office in Defiance.

About Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO): The MVPO is an Ohio Regional Planning and Development Organization providing management, planning, and technical services to local governments in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, and Williams counties.

— Press Release

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