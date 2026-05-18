ODNR and Barkcamp State Park Celebrate Re-Opening of Historic Mail Pouch Barn

BELMONT, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Parks and Watercraft celebrated the re-opening of the historic barn at Barkcamp State Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking improvements to the beloved structure.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate improvements to the historic barn at Barkcamp State Park. (Photo: ODNR)

“This barn is an important reminder of the people, traditions and landscapes that shaped this part of Ohio,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “By preserving it and sharing its story in new ways, we’re honoring that history while creating a space where visitors can continue to learn and enjoy history for years to come.”

Inside, visitors will find interpretive panels and displays featuring historic farming implements that tell the story of eastern Ohio’s agricultural history around the turn of the 20th century. The rustic space is designed for self-guided exploration and will now be open for visitors to enjoy at their own pace. The project included upgrades to the barn’s siding and roof to ensure its long-term structural integrity.

Inside the barn at Barkcamp State Park, visitors will enjoy a self-guided tour featuring interpretive panels and historic farming implements. (Photo: ODNR)

A Mail Pouch Tobacco Landmark

As part of the barn’s historical significance, the structure also carries a unique cultural legacy. In the early 1980s, Belmont County native and renowned barn painter Harley Warrick adorned the barn with the iconic Mail Pouch Tobacco logo. In October 2000, Warrick returned to retouch the artwork, making the Barkcamp barn the last barn he ever painted — a distinction that adds to its recognition as a notable cultural and historical landmark.

Visitor Hours

The historic barn is open to the public from Memorial Day to Labor Day:

Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Recognized as the No. 1 state park system in America with the 2025 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management, the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing customer service, education and conservation across Ohio’s 76 state parks and waterways. For more information visit ohiodnr.gov.

Media contacts: Andy Chow, ODNR Office of Communications, 614-265-6860; Dave Parsons, ODNR Division of Parks & Watercraft, 740-504-6884.

— Press Release

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