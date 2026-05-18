Six Area Students Earn Degrees at Trine University

ANGOLA, Ind. — Trine University announced that six students from the Williams and Fulton County area completed their degrees at the end of the Spring 2026 semester.

The following area students earned their degrees:

Delilah Taylor of West Unity, Exercise Science — Pre Physical Therapy 3+3

of West Unity, Exercise Science — Pre Physical Therapy 3+3 Gage Winebernner of Montpelier, Mechanical Engineering

of Montpelier, Mechanical Engineering Cooper Clark of Holiday City, Biomedical Engineering

of Holiday City, Biomedical Engineering Ian Fruchey of Wauseon, Electrical Engineering

of Wauseon, Electrical Engineering Haylee Smith of Wauseon, Chemical Engineering

of Wauseon, Chemical Engineering Mykah Garrison of Wauseon, Psychology — BS

Trine University is an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution offering associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees across seven schools, including the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, the Ketner School of Business and the Brooks College of Health Professions. Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Trine operates a 450-acre campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit, Phoenix and Reston, Virginia, and programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.

Media contact: James Tew, 260-665-4133, tewj@trine.edu.

— Press Release

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