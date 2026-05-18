Kaptur Announces $1.4 Million Federal Award for Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport

TOLEDO, Ohio — Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Transportation, through the Federal Aviation Administration, has awarded $1,425,000 in federal funding for Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport as part of the FAA Airport Terminal Program. The funding will replace aging HVAC equipment and ductwork inside the FAA-staffed Air Traffic Control Tower at the airport.

“Toledo and our entire Northwest Ohio region have always been proud to continue in Ohio’s legacy as the birthplace of aviation including through the legacy of Apollo Flight Director Eugene Kranz for whom our Toledo Express Airport is named. Modernizing airport infrastructure will help our Air Traffic Controllers to continue to serve our citizens as we look to expand airport operations and to attract new carriers and passenger routes to connector hubs,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09). “This federal investment, which follows investments last week in Defiance, Williams, and Sandusky Counties, put us on track to reinvest in local assets to assure safe, reliable, ready-to-serve facilities for the jobs of the future.”

“Receiving this grant funding is an important step forward in advancing the Airport Capital Improvement Program identified in our Airport Master Plan,” said Thomas J. Winston, President and CEO of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. “As part of this program, more than $1 million has been invested at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, with an additional $3 million in projects planned in 2026. This funding will support critical infrastructure upgrades to the HVAC equipment in the airport tower.”

Recent Aviation Investments

The new federal investment builds on previous awards across Northwest Ohio. On May 12, 2026, Kaptur announced more than $1 million in federal investment for infrastructure improvements at Williams County Regional Airport, Defiance Memorial Airport and Sandusky County Regional Airport. In April 2026 she announced $536,616 to rehabilitate Defiance County Airport infrastructure. In June 2025 she delivered more than $1.4 million in FAA funding for four Northwest Ohio airports to modernize infrastructure and bolster safety, and in July 2025 she announced $342,000 for Fulton County Airport to improve runway conditions.

Media contact: Ben Kamens, ben.kamens@mail.house.gov, (202) 897-7438.

— Press Release

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