ODNR Stocked 46 Million Fish In 2024 Across Ohio

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

The Division of Wildlife stocked approximately 23 million saugeye in Ohio lakes in 2024, leading to this nice saugeye caught at Buckeye Lake.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked more than 46 million fish in Ohio’s lakes, ponds, rivers and streams in 2024.

Eleven different species of fish were stocked during the spring, summer, and fall at 228 locations statewide. Annual fish stockings play an important role in providing excellent fishing for Ohio’s 849,000 licensed anglers.

The Division of Wildlife operates six state fish hatcheries that raise sport fish for stocking in Ohio waters, enhancing recreational opportunities for anglers.

Ohio’s hatcheries raise saugeye, walleye, yellow perch, rainbow trout, steelhead trout, brown trout, muskellunge, hybrid-striped bass, blue catfish, channel catfish, and bluegill.

Most of Ohio’s fish populations are sustained through natural reproduction such as crappies, smallmouth bass, and Lake Erie walleye; however, stocking expands and diversifies fishing opportunities in waters where existing habitats do not support some fish populations.

The 46 million fish stocked in Ohio last year were of five life stages: 31.8 million fry, 13.4 million fingerlings, 236,701 advanced fingerlings, 514,032 yearlings, and 105,101 catchable fish. These life stages included the following sport fish:

-Fry (less than 1 inch long): saugeye (15.6 million), walleye (13 million), yellow perch (2.1 million), and hybrid-striped bass (1.1 million).

-Fingerling (1 to 2 inches long): saugeye (7.6 million), walleye (4 million), yellow perch (1 million), and hybrid-striped bass 748,217).

-Advanced fingerling (6 to 12 inches long): blue catfish (151,663), channel catfish (61,899), and muskellunge (23,139).

-Yearling fish (7 to 12 inches long): brown trout (23,233), channel catfish (24,647), and steelhead trout (466,152).

-Catchable fish (6 inches or longer): channel catfish (6,271), bluegill (12,233), brown trout (2,603), and rainbow trout (83,994).

The Division of Wildlife’s current and historical fish stocking records can be viewed via the DataOhio portal in the Fish Stocking Database.

Use the dataset to explore stocking locations and plan your next outing. Anglers ages 16 and older are required to hold a valid Ohio fishing license on all public waters. Check the current fishing regulations booklet before your next trip.

Ohio’s state fish hatcheries are open to the public and offer activities such as birding, hiking, and archery.

Each fish hatchery will host an open house in 2025: March 29 (St. Marys), April 5 (Hebron and Senecaville), April 12 (Castalia and Kincaid), and May 3 (London). Each open house runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Since 1950, the Sport Fish Restoration program has dedicated permanent funding to fishery conservation through federal excise taxes on sport fishing equipment, import duties on fishing tackle and pleasure boats, and the portion of the gasoline fuel tax attributable to small engines and motorboats.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service annually apportions these funds that the Division of Wildlife uses to produce and stock fish, acquire habitat, conduct research and assessment surveys, provide aquatic education, and secure fishing access.