Ohio Division Of Wildlife Field Report For Northwest Ohio-District Two

During the 2022 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Nathan Cass, assigned to Crawford County, and Wildlife Officer Supervisor Kevin Russell observed a group of hunters conducting a deer drive.

The officers noticed three harvested deer in the back of one of the hunters’ trucks. There were no hunters accompanying the deer and no tags attached.

When the hunters returned to the truck, the officers checked hunting licenses and deer permits to determine which hunters had harvested the deer.

All three hunters were issued a summons for leaving a dead deer unattended without a valid deer permit, management permit, landowner deer tag, or game check confirmation number attached.

Each hunter pleaded guilty in the Crawford County Municipal Court and paid $185 in fines and court costs.

Newcomers to Lake Erie walleye fishing from southern Ohio were contacted by State Wildlife Officer Brian Baker, assigned to Lake Erie, at the Huron boat ramp.

The group was checked for license and bag limit compliance and found to have caught three walleye on a day when most anglers returned with their limit of six.

Officer Baker shared locations and depths where fish were being caught with the anglers and provided data from the Precision Trolling App so the crankbaits the anglers were using would reach the depths where most walleye were being caught.

The anglers were grateful for the officer’s help and were excited to get back on the water to put the information to use.