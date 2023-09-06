Raymond Wright (1942 – 2023)

(Longtime Funeral Director/Embalmer)

Raymond Omar Wright, a highly respected funeral director/embalmer, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 1:13 p.m. with his wife, Nancy, at his bedside, at Clare Bridge-Brookdale in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Ray was born on January 13, 1942, in Lorain, Ohio, to Omar O. and Anna P. (Lorence) Wright. Ray married Nancy Petteys on June 13, 1964.

Ray attended Bowling Green State University from 1959-1961 and graduated with honors from Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science in 1962.

Ray began his career as a funeral director/embalmer with Paul and Gerald Croll in Grand Rapids and Tontogany.

Ray worked at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary in Toledo from 1966 until 1972. During Ray’s tenure in Toledo, he attended the University of Toledo and earned his Bachelor of Science in Education. He taught science in the Oregon schools in 1970-71 while working at Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary.

Ray and Robert Peinert purchased the Croll Funeral Homes on July 1, 1972. Ray and Nancy purchased a property in Liberty Center and opened a funeral home in October of 1974.

The Wrights operated both funeral homes with dedication and compassion until their retirement in 2006.

Ray was an empathetic and kind man who devoted himself to helping families navigate the difficult process of saying goodbye to their loved ones.

His unyielding commitment to providing care and support during challenging times will always be remembered.

A pillar in his community, Ray was proud of his involvement with several organizations throughout his life. He was a charter member of Hosanna Lutheran Church.

The church held services in the funeral home for three years until the building was built on Kellogg Road.

He belonged to the Ohio Funeral Directors Association (OFDA) and served on the Education Committee.

In 2013, the OFDA honored Ray for being a licensed funeral director for 50 years. Ray was asked to serve on the boards of MidAm/Huntington Bank, Grand Rapids Area Swimming Pool, Grand Rapids Zoning, Wood County Hospital, Wood County Health Department.

He worked to promote Grand Rapids in the Commerce Club. Ray enjoyed his membership in the Liberty Center Rotary Club.

Surrounding communities will always remember Ray’s beautiful singing voice. He shared his talent at churches, weddings, funerals and in community theatre productions.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy, He will be deeply missed by his son Anthony (Rebecca) Wright of Grand Rapids, OH; his daughters Janet (Scott) Hurt of New Albany, OH; Julie (Steve) Jenkins of Galena, OH and Joyce (Andy) Fausnaugh of Weston, OH and his 12 grandchildren: Cody (Kelsey) Wright; Kyle Wright; Juliana and Alexandra Hurt; Zaida, Natalie and Claire Jenkins; Seth, Collin, Owen and Broc Harnishfeger and Jeremy Fausnaugh.

He is preceded in death by his parents as well as his brothers, Vernon O. Wright and Harold O. Wright and his wife Judy; his in-laws George and Edythe Petteys and his brother-in-law Thomas Petteys.

A visitation will be held Sunday, September 10, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Hosanna Lutheran Church located at 23019 Kellogg Rd in Grand Rapids, Ohio. The funeral service will take place on Monday, September 11, at 11:00 am also at Hosanna Lutheran Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hosanna Lutheran Church or the Grand Rapids Senior Center.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home and Dunn Funeral Home.