Ohio Fall Colors Brighten As Sugar Maples Turn Red And Orange

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s trees are starting their colorful transformation all over the state, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) predicts the full performance is almost here in some areas. Sugar Maples are starting to put on a show with their vibrant reds and glowing oranges while sycamores are beginning to display their bright yellows. Fall color reporters are seeing predominantly changing conditions statewide as colors begin to further develop with the cooler days and nights.

“Temperatures look to be cooler next week [the week of Oct. 12], which will definitely help with the fall color transformation in our tree species,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott. “Now is the perfect time to plan your fall adventure with our state’s beautiful scenic leaves as the backdrop and even explore a new outdoor activity in our outdoor spaces.”

To watch the second fall color update video, head to ODNR’s YouTube channel.

Located just east of Dayton, John Bryan State Park is distinguished by its remarkable limestone gorge, which the Little Miami State and National Scenic River cut many years ago. The gorge, a National Natural Landmark, offers hikers splendid views from the trail.

Along with sixteen different hiking trails, including the popular Storybook Trail, the park has a public rock climbing and rappelling area and miles of mountain bike trails. Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve, adjacent to the park, offers additional hiking opportunities. Remember, pets are permitted in the park but not in the preserve.

Other rock-climbing opportunities across the state include West Branch State Park, Hocking State Forest, and Paint Creek State Park. As always, safety is the most important thing to remember when enjoying the outdoors. Check ahead of time on specific rules and maps where climbing is allowed because permitting requirements may apply.

And speaking of rocks, don’t forget that Earth Science Week is October 11-17. For more info about events from the Ohio Geological Survey, head to ohiodnr.gov.

Those interested in finding the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season should check out ODNR’s Fall Color website, the official guide to the changing colors. The website includes weekly color updates and information to help plan a fall color adventure; overnight accommodations at Ohio State Parks; fun and informational fall color videos; and family-friendly events happening around the state.

ODNR encourages people to share fall color photos using #OhioFall26, #OhioTheHeartofitAll and #FallinOhio. For more fall color photos, follow ODNR, Ohio State Parks, and Ohio The Heart of It All on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @OhioDNR, @OHStateParks, @odnrforestry, and @OhioTheHeartofitAll.

The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook and on Instagram @odnrforestry.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

— Press Release

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