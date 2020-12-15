Ohio Secretary Of State Frank LaRose Warns Ohio Businesses Of E-Mail Scam

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is alerting Ohio businesses about a phishing email that started today and warning recipients not to click a link in the e-mail alleging to be from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office. The e-mail is not from the Ohio Secretary of State.

The e-mail appears to tell recipients that they must click a link to “validate” their profile so they don’t experience any delays in service. The clicked link then asks detailed information to be submitted, including the individual’s social security number.

Secretary LaRose became aware of the e-mails on Monday afternoon. A screenshot of the e-mail can be seen below.