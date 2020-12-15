“It’s so important for Ohioans to be good caretakers of their personal information,” said LaRose. “Scammers are always working to find new ways to make a buck. Don’t give them the upper hand — verify the source of e-mails before sharing your personal data.”
Anyone who has received this e-mail should immediately delete it. If you clicked on the link, it’s recommended that you swiftly inform your company’s Information Technology office.
The Secretary of State’s business services division can be reached at Business@OhioSoS.gov or 877-767-3453 (877-SOS-FILE). While the Secretary of State’s office does occasionally communicate with registered businesses in Ohio, they will never send an email with a link requesting personal information such as social security numbers.
Be the first to comment on "Ohio Secretary Of State Frank LaRose Warns Ohio Businesses Of E-Mail Scam"