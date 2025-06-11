Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigates Crash That Critically Injured Motorcyclist

PRESS RELEASE – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on June 10, 2025, at approximately 5:16 p.m. The crash occurred on Indian Wood Circle west of Arrowhead Road, in the city of Maumee, Lucas County.

Jace L. Chavalia, age 32, of Temperance, Michigan was operating a 2021 Harley Davidson southeastbound on Indian Wood Circle.

Haley L. Kaniewski, age 29, of Toledo, Ohio was driving a 2013 Chrysler Town & Country. Kaniewski pulled from a private drive into the path of Chavalia causing Chavalia to strike Kaniewski’s vehicle.

Chavalia was transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center with critical injuries by Maumee Fire and EMS. Kaniewski did not suffer any injuries. Chavalia was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Maumee Police Department, Maumee Fire and EMS, Maumee Street Division, Joey’s Towing, and Bubba’s Towing.

Impairment from drugs and alcohol is not suspected as factor in the crash. No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorist to be extra careful during the summer season and to specifically watch for motorcycles, bicyclist, and pedestrians.