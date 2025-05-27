Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Defiance County

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on May 26, 2025 at approximately 11:25 A.M, on State Route 15 near Deerfoot Drive in Noble Township, Defiance County.

A 2005 GMC Sierra 1500, operated by Mark Riebesehl, age 58, of Defiance, and his passenger, Avery Calhoun, age 22, of Defiance, were traveling east on State Route 15.

A 2020 GMC Terrain, operated by Dewey Nagel, age 67, of Defiance, was traveling west on State Route 15. The GMC Sierra 1500 traveled left of center and into the west lane of State Route 15, and struck the GMC Terrain head on.

Nagel was wearing a safety belt and pronounced deceased at the crash scene by medical personnel. Riebesehl was not wearing a safety belt and sustained serious injury. Calhoun was wearing a safety belt and sustained serious injury.

Riebesehl was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center by Mercy Health Life Flight air ambulance. Calhoun was transported to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital by Defiance EMS.

Defiance Post Troopers were assisted at the crash scene by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Department of Transportation, Defiance Fire and EMS, Noble Township Fire, Mercy Health Life Flight, Defiance County Coroner’s Office, Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office, Schaffer Funeral Home, and John’s Towing.

Alcohol and drug impairment is suspected in the crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists to never drive impaired and to always wear a safety belt. The crash remains under investigation.