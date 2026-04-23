FAYETTE BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Accepts Retirement Of Principal Jon Molter

The Fayette Local Board of Education met for its regular session on April 20, 2026, at Fayette Local School, with all board members in attendance.

Superintendent Angie Belcher reported on the district’s ongoing One Needs Assessment process, a required planning tool used every three years to evaluate district priorities and guide future goals.

She also announced summer programming dates scheduled for June 9 through June 25 and July 7 through July 23, operating Tuesdays through Thursdays in coordination with the local library schedule.

Union negotiations are expected to begin later this month. Treasurer Kelly Bentley noted that bids for a parking lot project were posted April 16 for two weeks, with fire system improvement bids scheduled to open April 23.

At the high school level, Principal Jon Molter highlighted successful Red Cross blood drives that resulted in scholarship eligibility for a senior, along with ongoing planning for student rewards tied to honor roll performance.

Upcoming events include the National Honor Society-hosted Daddy Daughter Dance on May 2, a band concert on May 5 and Relay for Life activities on May 14. Student Council is also organizing a trip to the Toledo Museum of Art for grades seven through nine.

The district’s FFA chapter recently held its annual banquet with strong participation and will send students to the state convention at the end of April. Spring sports seasons are underway, with early competition results reported across baseball, softball and track.

Elementary Principal Jane Myers reported that state testing is in progress, with students completing English language arts assessments and preparing for science and math exams.

Several students were recognized as April Students of the Month, and the entire elementary student body celebrated meeting third-quarter PBIS goals.

The board approved the March 2026 financial report and accepted a list of graduating seniors pending completion of all requirements.

In staffing actions, the board approved multiple contract renewals and new hires, including the resignation of a high school math teacher effective June 30 and the retirement of Principal Jon Molter at the same time.

Gary Dulle was approved for a two-year contract as the next high school principal beginning August 1, while Justin Reckner was approved as a new high school math teacher.

Additional approvals included agreements with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, updated policy adoptions, participation in an electricity purchasing program and authorization to seek bids for fire system improvements.

The board also discussed potential updates to the student handbook regarding a tobacco policy for the upcoming school year.

The meeting concluded with adjournment at 6:57 p.m. The next regular meeting will be held on May 11, 2026, at 7 p.m.