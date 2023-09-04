Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Paulding County

Paulding – The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on CR103 south of CR142 in Paulding County, Paulding Township, at approximately 1:54 P.M. on September 4, 2023.

A bicycle, operated by Ross Erwin Myers, 12 years of age, of Paulding, was traveling southbound on CR103.

A 2017 Chrysler Town and Country, operated by Cynthia K. Switzer, 45 years of age, of Paulding, was also southbound on CR103.

Ms. Switzer failed to keep an assured clear distance ahead, striking the bicyclist in the rear. Myers was thrown from the bicycle and pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department, Paulding Police Department, Paulding EMS, Paulding County Coroner, and Gideon’s Towing and Recovery.