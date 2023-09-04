Benjamin Miller (1980 – 2023)

(Bryan Resident; Worked At Bard Manufacturing)

Benjamin Lee Miller, age 43, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Benjamin worked as a braiser at Bard Manufacturing and had previously worked at JCI/Yanfeng in Bryan for 15 years.

He enjoyed playing cards and watching Anime, but mostly he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Benjamin Lee Miller was born on July 18, 1980, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Gregory L. Miller and Barbara A. Lantz. He married Angela R. Merillat on March 20, 2021 in Bryan and she survives him.

He is also survived by his children, Madison Foth, of Dayton and Brady Foth, of Bryan; his sister, Brandi Spicer, of Toledo; an uncle, Jon Lantz, of Bridgewater and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gregory L. Miller and Barbara A. (Lantz) Watkins.

A celebration of Benjamin’s life will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Service 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.

