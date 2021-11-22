Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash In Fulton County

German Twp.- The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on November 22, 2021 at approximately 8:01 A.M. in Fulton County.

A 2001 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by Austin Santure, 17 years of age of Adrian, Michigan was southbound on County Road 21 and approaching County Road B in Fulton County.

Mr. Santure failed to stop at the stop sign for County Road B and was struck by an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Kristie Strawn, 58 years of age from Archbold, Ohio. The impact sent both vehicles off of the south side of County Road B where they came to final rest.

The vehicle driven by Mr. Santure came to final rest on its side. Mr. Santure was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center via Life Flight with serious injuries. Mrs. Strawn was transported to Fulton County Health Center by Archbold EMS with minor injuries. Both drivers were utilizing their safety belts prior to the crash.

The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Archbold Fire Department, and Mercy Life Flight. The crash remains under investigation at this time.