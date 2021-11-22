Two Wauseon Residents Sentenced For Possession Of Methamphetamine

A pair of Wauseon, Ohio residents were sentenced on November 19, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Augustine A. Chapa, age 34, pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Chapa possessed methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Chapa to serve 11 months in prison, concurrent with a 36-month prison term in two prior Fulton County cases.

He ordered Mr. Chapa to pay all court costs. He received credit for 60 days in jail.

Angela Mossing, 40, pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. She possessed Methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Mossing to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, be held at CCNO until a bed ls available at Serenity Haven, successfully complete Serenity Haven and any recommended aftercare, be placed on GPS monitoring while at Serenity Haven, successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court, and any recommended aftercare, and serve 91 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Mossing spending 12 months in prison.