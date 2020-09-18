Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash In Fulton County

Fulton Township – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury, two vehicle crash which occurred at the intersection of County Road J and County Road 3 in Fulton Township, Fulton County on September 18, 2020 at approximately 7:40 A.M.

A 2006 GMC Sierra Pickup truck driven by 25-year-old Samuel J. Phillips of Liberty Center, Ohio, was northbound on County Road 3, when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of County Road J. Mr. Phillip’s vehicle was struck by a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 31-year-old Scott L. Morris of Waterville, Ohio.

Mr. Phillips sustained serious injuries and had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was taken by ground ambulance to Toledo Hopital. Mr. Morris sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken by Life-Flight to Toledo St. Vincent Hospital.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash at the time of reporting. Safety belt usage is unknown by both drivers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ohio Investigative Unit, Fulton County EMS, and Swanton Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation.

