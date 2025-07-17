Ohio State Highway Patrol Offering Ride-Along Program

PRESS RELEASE – Do you think a career with the Ohio State Highway Patrol is the right fit for you? We are pleased to emphasize an ongoing opportunity for individuals considering a career as an Ohio state trooper to participate in our ride-along program.

The Patrol’s ride-along program is an immersive experience that offers potential recruits a firsthand look into the daily duties and responsibilities of our troopers.

Participants will ride in a cruiser alongside a trooper for a day, afternoon or night shift. They will observe troopers responding to calls for service, conducting traffic stops and engaging with the public.

“We understand that choosing a career with the Patrol is a significant decision,” said Major Michael D. Kemmer, Office of Training, Recruitment and Professional Operations Commander.

“Our ride-along program is designed to give prospective applicants an authentic glimpse into the challenging yet rewarding work our troopers do every day to keep Ohio safe.”

The ride-along program is specifically geared towards individuals who are genuinely interested in pursuing a career with the Patrol. To be eligible for a ride-along, applicants must:

•Hold a valid driver’s license

•Be age 18-39

•Participate in a brief interview with the post commander before the ride-along.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is committed to recruiting and training highly motivated individuals who wish to serve their state and community by joining the next generation of state troopers.

Anyone interested in participating in a ride-along is encourage to contact their local Ohio State Highway Patrol post.