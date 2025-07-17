Black Swamp Arts Center Hosting Fiberforum 2025

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

ART ON DISPLAY … Shown is the popular Red Square Project, just one of over 100 pieces of fiber art featured in Fiberforum 2025, on view now through September 13 at the Black Swamp Arts Center in Archbold, Ohio.

PRESS RELEASE – This exhibit features 100 pieces of work from the Northwest Ohio based fiber art group Fiberforum.

These artists who hail from across the United States explore a vast range of fiber media and techniques, from quilting and felting to paper making and mixed media.

Members value both traditional methods and their modern interpretations, often creating collaborative works that evolve through shared artistic contributions.

This exhibit features several group projects including the popular Red Square Project, and Bits and Pieces. Join us in celebrating this enigmatic and varied art form. Participating artists include: Sharon Hammer Baker, Patricia Kehoe, Ruth Carpenter, Judy Kahle, Pamela MacGregor, Linda Dove, Gerry Brock, Deborah Bewley, Kathy Pereira de Almeida, Letitia Roller, Susan Krueger, Frances Perry.

Meet the Artists Reception

-August 14, 4 PM – 6 PM Light Refreshments Provided.

-210 N. Defiance Street, Archbold OH, United States, +1 (419) 446-1325

-Art Center Hours: Wednesday – Friday: 10 a.m. 5:30 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.