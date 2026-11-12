Lucy Maxine Michel (1937 – 2026)

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(Edon Resident) Lucy Maxine Michel, age 89, of Edon, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at Sandstone Post Acute in Bryan, Ohio. Lucy was born on April 8, 1937, in Perrysburg, Ohio, the daughter of the late Perry P. and Zona M. (Bartchlett) Sweet. She married Dale A. Irelan on Oct. 30, 1966, and he preceded her in death. She later married James D. Caldwell, who also preceded her in death. She then married George L. Michel Jr. on Nov. 13, 2000, and he survives.

Lucy worked in housekeeping at the former St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio. She enjoyed reading, sewing, flower gardening and watching True Crime TV shows.

Surviving is her husband, George L. Michel Jr., of Edon; three children, Jeannie (Larry) TerMarsch of Lapeer, Michigan, Patricia (Dan) O’Braden of Bryan, and Ted (Bernadine) Irelan of Perrysburg; stepchildren, George (Margaret) Michel III, James (Annmarie) Michel and Brian (Lisa) Michel; daughter-in-law, Dianne Irelan of Swanton; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Mary Case, Ruthann Krause, Betty (Willie) Mitchell and Rose (Donald) Sweet.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Dale Irelan and James Caldwell; her son, Dale Irelan; stepdaughter, Deborah Finnigan; two sisters, Estella Jaques and Nita Runyon; and one brother, Perry Sweet.

Visitation for Lucy Michel will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, beginning at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 300 S. Michigan Ave., Edgerton, where funeral services will follow at noon Thursday in the church with Father Sahaya Clement officiating. Inurnment will be made on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Richard’s Catholic Cemetery Niche in Swanton, Ohio.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Williams County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.