Ohio State Patrol Arrests, Charges Indiana Man With His Sixth Felony OVI

PAULDING – Troopers from the Van Wert Post arrested and charged a 48-year-old Indiana man with operating a vehicle under the influence, making it his 24th OVI arrest and sixth felony OVI charge in his lifetime.

The driver, Tony Martin Hanson, was pulled over on Monday afternoon after motorists called 911 to report his unsafe driving. Hanson was observed by the Chief of the Paulding Police Department as he entered the village, where he struck a curb as he pulled into the Dairy Queen parking lot.

Troopers responded immediately to assist officers from the Paulding Police Department with the traffic stop. During the incident, officers and troopers determined Hanson was highly intoxicated and medical personnel were requested to respond to the scene out of an abundance of caution.

Paulding EMS determined he was not having a medical emergency and was cleared for OVI processing. Due to the level of intoxication, Hanson could not safely perform field sobriety tests. He was subsequently arrested and charged for his sixth felony OVI. Troopers determined this was Hanson’s 24th OVI arrest since 1994, which is the last time he held a valid driver’s license.

Hanson was found to have a breath alcohol content nearly four times the .08% legal limit. “Impaired driving is something troopers take seriously,” said Lieutenant Jonathon A. Gray, Van Wert Post commander. “We have seen the tragedies caused by the dangerous choice of getting behind the wheel impaired. It is just not worth risking your life or others.”

Last year, troopers from the Van Wert Post removed 204 impaired drivers from our roadways. The public is encouraged to call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers.