Ohio State Patrol Investigates Serious Injury Crash Near Bryan

Bryan – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on January 24, 2023, at approximately 4:53 p.m.

The crash occurred on US 6 at County Road 12C in Center Township, Williams County.

Donald R. Williams, age 53, of Auburn, Indiana, was operating a 1999 Peterbilt semi-truck westbound on US 6.

Tracy A. Moog, age 74, of Bryan, Ohio was operating a 2020 Volkswagen minivan southbound on County Road 12C when struck the trailer of the semi-truck as he entered the intersection.

Mr. Moog, along with his passenger, Connie J. Moog, age 74, of Bryan, Ohio, were both transported to Bryan Hospital with serious injuries. Mr. Williams was not injured.

Failure to wear safety belts was found to be a contributing factor in the crash, and the crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Fire and EMS, Williams County EMS, and John’s Towing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorist to always wear safety belts, do not drive impaired, and to be extra cautious while driving through intersections.