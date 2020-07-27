Ohio State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash Near Fulton-Lucas County Line

Fulton Township – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash which occurred on County Road 1 and Angola Road, in Fulton Township on July 25, 2020, at approximately 3:33 P.M.

A 2006 Dodge Durango, driven by 64-year-old Thomas Harmon of Swanton, Ohio was westbound on Angola Road approaching County Road 1. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade driven by 48 year old Jeffery Weis of Toledo, Ohio was traveling southbound on County Road 1. The Dodge Durango failed to yield at the stop sign and struck the Cadillac Escalade on the driver’s side pushing both vehicles into a bean field.

Jeffery Weis was extracted by mechanical means and transported to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries. 9-year-old Jackson Weis was the left rear passenger of the Cadillac, and was transported to University of Toledo Medical Center, and then to Toledo Hospital where he later died.

The right front passenger 43 year-old Jessica Weis of Toledo, Ohio was transported to UTMC with non-life threatening injuries. Thomas Harmon was transported to Toledo Hospital and is in stable condition.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash. No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Swanton Fire and EMS, Fulton ALS, Lucas County Life Squad, Springfield Township Fire and EMS, Swanton Police Department, and VJ’s Towing.

–PRESS RELEASE