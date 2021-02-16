Ohio State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Williams County

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Defiance – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred February 15, 2021 at 8:09 p.m. on County Road 24 north of US 6 in Springfield Township, Williams County.

The driver of a 2011 Dodge Nitro was traveling northbound on County Road 24 when it went off the left of the roadway, and got stuck in a ditch. While attempting to get out of the ditch the Dodge Nitro became engulfed in flames.

The Williams County Coroner Dr. Kevin Park pronounced the driver of the Dodge dead at the scene. Additional information will be released after positive identification and the next-of-kin has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact the Defiance Patrol Post at (419) 784-1025

The Patrol was assisted on scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS, Styker Fire Department, and the Williams County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their safety belts, and to never drive distracted or impaired.