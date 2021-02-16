Patty Short (1931-2021)

Patty Jean Short was born in Wauseon, Ohio on June 15th, 1931, the oldest daughter to Jesse and Zela (Graber) Nofziger. She was 89 years old when she died at Fairlawn Haven, Archbold, on Sunday evening, February 14, 2021, where she had been admitted to the rehab area the week before.

In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by Dale, her husband of 66 years at the time of his death in 2017, and her younger siblings, Mary Alice Chelgren, Norma Camp and Janeth Rose (J.R.) Nofziger.

Patty was an active member of Zion Mennonite Church, where she and Dale were charter members since the church was formed in the 1950’s. She spent her life serving and helping others, including her immediate family as well as anyone else during their time of need.

She always was cooking and feeding anyone who stopped by the house for any reason…any time of day! Many friends from multiple generations share stories of meals at Grandma Short’s house when passing through on any occasion.

Patty spent many years working at Wyse Book and Office Supply in Archbold, where she developed a reputation of being an extremely helpful employee for people who came to the store. In addition, she was an avid quilter who made quilts for each of her children and grandchildren, as well as for others.

Later in life, she volunteered at the Sauder Museum where she could continue giving back while enjoying her quilting passion. She was always an avid reader as well. In the past year, her failing eyesight left her blind, which was a challenging transition for her in life, but even then, she refused to feel sorry for herself and always looked for the positives.

Patty loved visits and phone calls from her children and their families.

Surviving Patty are her three sons: Bill (Pat), Tim (Ann) and Artie (Kathy); Eight grandchildren: Amanda (Mike) Doyle, Jesse (Jessica) Short, Whitney (Nick) McCombs, John (Kathy) Short, Mike (Sara) Short, Sarah Short, Eric (Crystal) Hildreth, and Jay (Nicole) Short; and ten great grandchildren: Liam, Oscar, Isla, Olivia, Ted, Sydney, Nola, Winston, Wolf, and Charlotte. She is also survived by a sister Mona (James) Sauder and a brother David (Ruby) Nofziger.

Due to COVID, there will be no visitation for Patty. There will be a Memorial Service at 2:00 pm at Zion Mennonite Church on Friday, February 19 for family and close friends, with Mona Sauder and Sue Short officiating. In addition, the service will be broadcast via Zoom. A link will be sent out before the service to family and friends. Burial will take place at the Pettisville cemetery and will precede the memorial.

The family would like to thank the staff at Community Health Professionals, Fairlawn Haven and Elara Caring Hospice for their care of Patty in her last days.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.