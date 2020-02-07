Ohio State Patrol Investigating Fatal Single-Car Crash On Turnpike Near Wauseon

Pike Township – The Swanton Post is currently investigating a crash that occurred on the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County. On February 6th at 4:40 p.m., Troopers from the Swanton Post were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Pike Township at Milepost 36.4, near the City of Wauseon.

It was reported that a passenger car was traveling westbound and left the south edge of the roadway striking a guardrail end and came to rest in the eastbound lanes. Upon first responder’s arrival, the passenger was unresponsive with no signs of life.

The deceased passenger was identified as 28 year old Bailey Weber, of Amery, Wisconsin. Miss Weber was transported to the Fulton County Health Center. The driver was 24 year old Agustin Ferrer of New Richmond, Wisconsin. He was injured in the crash and transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo.

Illegal drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.